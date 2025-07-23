L.O.L. Surprise! Celebrates The Powerpuff Girls With An Epic Mashup Of Style, Superpowers & Surprises!

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!TM , the brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA) that is synonymous with surprise and unboxing experience, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) today announced the all-new line of L.O.L. Surprise! Loves The Powerpuff Girls Tots and L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Loves The Powerpuff Girls Fashion Dolls .

L.O.L. Surprise! has partnered up with WBDGCP, the iconic brand to introduce an adorable, one-of-a-kind collection that's a colorful creation based on the nostalgic, beloved TV show, The Powerpuff Girls, making it a must-have doll for fans and collectors alike. The all-new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves The Powerpuff Girls assortment includes three tots and three O.M.G. fashion dolls inspired by fan-favorite Powerpuff Girls characters: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Each doll comes with fashions and accessories inspired by each of the girls' signature color - blue, pink, and green.

“L.O.L. Surprise! has dominated the doll world for nearly a decade, so what better way to celebrate than teaming up with the ultimate girl squad and iconic franchise, The Powerpuff Girls?” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment.“They fight crime in style, and now fans can unwrap that same energy. Our new tots and O.M.G. fashion dolls deliver bold looks, big surprises, and endless ways to play with and collect their favorite heroes. This collab is a must-have!”

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves The Powerpuff Girls tots come in an adorable ball reflecting the face of each character and includes a doll stand for them to pose in their classic flighting poses. The larger L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Loves The Powerpuff Girls fashion dolls have cute features with large eyes, iconic hairstyles, and fabulous fashions inspired by the three superhero sisters. The O.M.G. fashion dolls come with multiple surprises including cute accessories, stylish outfits, shoes, and more.

MGA Entertainment has partnered closely with WBDGCP on multiple occasions, most recently on collaborations with MGA's MiniverseTM, one of the hottest brands in the MGA family. Past partnerships include miniatures inspired by Harry Potter®, The Lord of the Rings®, Elf®, and Wonka®. This is the first time that L.O.L. Surprise! and Warner Bros. have collaborated on a toy line.

L.O.L. Surprise! is a brand focused on innovation and creativity to bring outrageous fun to kids and kidults globally. As the only collectible doll brand that delivers the thrill of discovery through multiple layers of surprise, L.O.L. Surprise! ignites excitement at every turn. From unboxing to imaginative play, its full system of play empowers kids to unwrap magic, spark storytelling, and express themselves in bold, surprising ways.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves The Powerpuff Girls tots and O.M.G. fashion dolls assortment is available on ShopMGA.com and at Target, Amazon, and Walmart as well as major retailers globally. The MSRP for the tots is $14.99 and the O.M.G. Fashion Dolls is $22.99. To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit the official website and social media platforms: Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , Facebook and YouTube .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands - from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , YummilandTM , CarTunedTM , Wonder Factor TM, Slime LifeTM , BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About THE Powerpuff Girls

Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls centers around three sisters juggling school, homework and monsters...all before bedtime. Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup aren't your average little girls from Townsville: together, they form the superhero team known to the city as The Powerpuff Girls! When they're not at school, working on homework or spending time at home, the girls serve as the defenders of Townsville. The Powerpuff Girls is an animated comedy produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

THE POWERPUFF GIRLS and all related characters and elements © & TM Cartoon Network. (s25)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.