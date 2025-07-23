403
Kremlin states Russia prefers peaceful solution to Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Russia is still willing to pursue a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, though he cautioned that battlefield conditions are changing rapidly as Kiev delays further negotiations.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, Peskov noted that two rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place earlier this year in Istanbul—one in May and another in June—but no third meeting has yet been scheduled.
“We’re waiting for a clear signal from the Kiev government on whether they’re ready for a third round of direct talks,” Peskov stated. “As we’ve said before, our preference is to achieve our objectives through diplomatic and political means.”
However, he emphasized that until diplomacy becomes viable again, Russia’s military operation will continue, and the situation on the ground will keep evolving.
Peskov’s remarks coincided with reports that the United States had resumed arms shipments to Ukraine after a temporary halt. In a separate development, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “throwing a lot of bullsh*t” at Washington—a comment the Kremlin dismissed as typical of Trump’s style.
Trump has continued to express interest in mediating a settlement to end the war. Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy, recently admitted that Kiev agreed to re-enter direct talks partly to avoid being blamed by Western allies for obstructing Trump’s peace initiative.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a lengthy meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. After the talks, Rubio played down the recent pause in U.S. military aid and called on European countries to step up support for Ukraine.
Rubio specifically urged allies to send Ukraine more U.S.-made Patriot missile systems, noting that several European nations have unused units. “If you're truly committed to Ukraine's defense, you should be willing to send the equipment you're not using,” he said.
