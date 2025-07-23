Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM states Mozambican leader planning Russia trip


2025-07-23 04:42:49
(MENAFN) Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo is planning an official visit to Russia, according to Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas. The announcement came during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday. Chapo, who assumed office in January, is expected to build on long-standing ties between the two nations, which date back to 1975.

Lavrov confirmed he would reciprocate the visit by traveling to Maputo, his first since 2018. He emphasized the mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation, particularly in economic and development sectors.

Mozambique is looking to Russia for expertise in key strategic areas, especially fisheries and maritime development. Lucas noted that despite its extensive Indian Ocean coastline, Mozambique’s fishing industry remains underdeveloped. She praised Russia’s experience in water resource management and expressed hope for Russian support in industrialization.

Lucas also revealed that Russia has recently delivered over 70,000 tons of grain to Mozambique. She emphasized her country’s desire to expand foreign investment in natural gas, calling on Russia to encourage its energy companies to enter the Mozambican market.

Education and training were also central to the discussions. Lavrov said 75 Mozambican students are currently studying in Russia under a government scholarship program and added that Moscow is willing to increase this number.

He further highlighted the growing use of alternative financial systems in Russia-Africa trade, especially transactions in national currencies. Lavrov said such mechanisms are steadily improving and help insulate trade from Western-dominated financial institutions.

