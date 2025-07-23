8MM Exanthema Market Report 2025-2034 Rising Viral Infections And Diagnostic Innovations Across Major Markets Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exanthema Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The exanthema market size was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing incidence of viral and bacterial infections and innovations in diagnostic methods across the 8 major markets. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to achieve a value of USD 2.51 billion by 2034.



The exanthema market growth is driven by the rising incidence of viral and bacterial infections, causing skin rashes and related diseases. The escalating prevalence of infectious diseases like measles, rubella, and chickenpox, is significantly contributing to increased exanthema cases, which is expected to require enhanced attention to provide preventive measures and vaccinations, further propelling the market growth. The market is further driven by improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure to provide better diagnosis, treatment, and management of exanthemas, encouraging more people to seek medical care.

Consequently, the market is also witnessing innovations in diagnostic methods such as molecular testing and serological assays, acting as major drivers to further bolster the exanthema market demand. Governments and healthcare organizations are launching interesting initiatives to promote vaccination campaigns, especially for diseases linked to exanthemas are contributing to increased market demand.

Initiatives Aiding the Market Growth

The market demand is anticipated to experience significant growth due to a combination of factors such as national and international organizations acting and launching initiatives toward the prevention of exanthema in regions. For instance, the IA2030 Measles & Rubella Partnership, a collaborative initiative led by multiple prominent entities in the field of healthcare and immunization including the American Red Cross, United Nations Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO). Such initiatives are aligned towards a common goal of spreading awareness regarding exanthema, likely to contribute significantly to the rising exanthema market share.

Surge in Supplies Due to Unforeseen Outbreak

The market is witnessing a surge in demand for increased treatment supplies and drugs due to the emergence of the condition in some regions. For instance, a recent surge in measles cases in Romania including 460 confirmed cases by August 2023 and significant outbreaks in several counties, has escalated the urgency for effective interventions and preventive measures, elevating the demand for relevant treatments and vaccinations. The market growth is expected to witness escalation owing to the sudden surge in the demand for treatment and vaccination in affecting regions.

FDA Approvals to Aid the Market Growth

The exanthema market growth is also driven by new FDA approvals creating a wave of hope for healthcare professionals and patients. For instance, Merck's groundbreaking announcement of the FDA's approval for intramuscular administration of the MMRV family vaccines - M-M-RII, VARIVAX, and ProQuad marks have also collectively marked a pivotal advancement. This alteration from the conventional subcutaneous injection to intramuscular administration broadens the vaccination landscape enhancing convenience and accessibility as well. Such developments signify promising increased demand for the exanthem market in the forecast period.

Exanthema Market: Competitor Landscape

In February 2023, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced the start of a Phase 1/2 trial exploring the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the companies' mRNA vaccine candidates against shingles (also known as herpes zoster, or HZ), a debilitating disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Shingles affects millions of people around the world each year.

The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

Exanthema Market Regional Analysis

Considering the geographical landscape, the United States is leading the regional market. The market is expected to dominate in the forecast period due to factors such as the presence of the largest patient pool for exanthema and also representing the largest market for its treatment.

The latest data by the CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that more than 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in 2022, which was more than 10 times the number in 2012. The increase in newborn syphilis follows rising syphilis cases among women of reproductive age combined with social and economic factors that create barriers to high-quality prenatal care and ongoing declines in the prevention infrastructure and resources.

The United States has seen a rise in cases of syphilis and congenital syphilis, leading senior leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to establish the National Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Syndemic Federal Taskforce. This task force is dedicated to leading a national public health response to address the issue.

Key Attributes:

