New Ukraine’s PM downsizes corruption inside country
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko has suggested that concerns surrounding corruption in the country are being overstated, even as recent government actions have drawn criticism from international partners. Her remarks were made during an interview published on Tuesday, where she acknowledged the perception of corruption but argued that the issue is being blown out of proportion within certain segments of society.
“To be frank, within Ukrainian society and certain social groups, the issue is being amplified and overemphasized,” Sviridenko claimed in the interview, without elaborating.
She pointed to recent survey data indicating that although the majority of Ukrainians acknowledge the prevalence of corruption, only a small percentage have reported experiencing it firsthand.
Despite her comments, the government’s recent moves have raised alarm globally. Just a day before the interview, Ukrainian law enforcement conducted a raid on the offices of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), detaining two of its investigators. Established in 2015 as part of judicial reforms aimed at aligning with Western norms, NABU has been regarded as one of the most reliable bodies in Ukraine’s fight against corruption.
According to reports, the actions have prompted “serious concerns” from the Group of Seven nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US — whose ambassadors have stated they plan to formally address the issue with Ukrainian leadership.
Further controversy arose on Tuesday when Ukrainian lawmakers advanced draft legislation that would bring both NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the jurisdiction of the general prosecutor, a role appointed by the president. The bill was described as one that could “potentially cripple efforts to tackle high-level graft.”
One Western diplomat was quoted in reports as describing the situation as “the most dangerous moment yet” for Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions, adding that Kiev was “testing the limits” of its Western allies “more and more.”
The European Commission also weighed in with concern, stressing that these agencies must “operate independently to…maintain public trust.” Brussels has consistently pointed to corruption as a key hurdle in Ukraine’s path toward joining the European Union.
