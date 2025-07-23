True Civic Hero: 88-Year-Old Ex-IPS Officer Picks Up Litter In Chandigarh, Anand Mahindra Applauds

An incredible video of 88-year-old retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu, who is leading a cleaning campaign in Chandigarh, was posted by industrialist Anand Mahindra. In the video, Sidhu is seen silently picking up rubbish and maintaining the cleanliness of his neighbourhood while carrying a bicycle cart through Sector 49 of Chandigarh.

Internet fans admire Sidhu, a 1964-batch IPS officer, for his altruistic garbage collection at 6 a.m. without asking for credit or accolades. According to Mahindra, the former police officer was inspired by Chandigarh's poor Swachh Survekshan ranking, and he took action.

A look At Anand Mahindra's Post

Sharing the video on X, Mahindra said,“Apparently, every morning at 6 AM, in the quiet streets of Chandigarh's Sector 49, this 88-year-old retired police officer begins his day in service,” Mahindra wrote.

Mahindra added that Sidhu was disheartened by Chandigarh's 'low rank' in the Swachh Survekshan survey but chose to act rather than complain.

This clip which was shared with me is about Shri Inder Jit Singh Sidhu of Chandigarh. Apparently, every morning at 6 AM, in the quiet streets of Chandigarh's sector 49, this 88-year-old retired police officer begins his day in service with nothing but a cycle cart and... twitter/pkDlptoY8f

- anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2025

Social Media Reacts to Video

Many social media users applauded Sidhu's commitment, calling him a living example of the Swachh Bharat philosophy.

"What a potent example," one person said.“Power and status are not necessary for genuine change; only passion and perseverance are. Much respect to him,” another user added.

Another said:“Leading by example! Chandigarh residents are being urged to come to Sector 49 every morning to join him for a week before moving on to their surrounds! Can we give people a free 80 Cr ration for cleaning their surroundings as a gesture of appreciation?”

Yet another wrote, "Purpose doesn't need applause. It needs dust, sweat, and silence. This man carries more discipline than an entire city plan." Another user added, "This moved me. 88 and still serving - not out of duty, but belief. No spotlight needed, just a cart and quiet resolve. We need more such heroes, less hollow slogans."

Inderjit Singh Sidhu's quiet act of service is indeed an example that true change begins with individual effort, and age is never a barrier to making a difference.