Qatar SMEs Gather to Explore Mega Project Opportunities Through Digital Platforms
Doha, Qatar – June 25, 2025 – Over 75 small and medium enterprise (SME) leaders and industry professionals gathered at Radisson Blu, Doha, for the impactful event "Empowering SMEs for Mega Projects", hosted by BigTrader Technologies LLC, the parent company of iProcure.ai.
The event focused on unlocking the potential of SMEs in Qatar to contribute to national mega projects through digital transformation, procurement readiness, and strategic networking. With the theme “Small Business, Big Impact,” the session provided practical insights into leveraging technology for growth.
The event opened with remarks from Mr. Suresh Nambiar, CEO of BigTrader Technologies, emphasizing the need for SMEs to embrace digital visibility:
“The future belongs to businesses that are digitally ready. SMEs must first become visible, then transaction-ready.”
Key discussions included topics like procurement challenges in the public sector, credibility concerns, and access to digital tendering systems—highlighted by speakers such as Dr. R.V. Srinivas Rao and Mr. Mike Anwana of Qatar Energy.
A major highlight was the live showcase of iProcure.ai — Qatar’s first B2B industrial product discovery platform. The platform connects SMEs with thousands of industrial products and hundreds of verified suppliers, enabling faster and smarter procurement decisions.
Participants praised the event’s relevance and real-world applications. Mr. Sathiq from Mannai Homes noted:
“This was a focused and practical session that SMEs like ours can apply immediately.”
As Qatar accelerates towards a diversified economy, platforms like iProcure.ai are playing a key role in preparing local businesses to compete on a larger scale.
About BigTrader Technologies LLC
BigTrader Technologies is a Qatar-based tech company helping SMEs grow through digital solutions. It is the developer of iProcure.ai, a platform that bridges the gap between suppliers and procurement professionals.
