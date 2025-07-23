Uzbekistan And China Set To Launch Pilot Container Shipping Project (Exclusive)
Among the signatories are China COSCO Shipping Logistics Co., Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, and China Railway International Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd. These companies will be involved in organizing multimodal shipments, handling customs clearance, providing digital services, and developing railway routes.
The signing of memoranda with major Chinese logistics companies opens up new opportunities for the development of the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan transport corridor. The joint efforts will not only enhance the efficiency of cargo transportation but also attract investment into the development of modern logistics infrastructure.
"The main areas of cooperation include organizing pilot shipments and regular services, developing multimodal logistics solutions, and optimizing transport schemes. Special attention is being given to supporting projects aimed at creating logistics hubs and implementing digital services for cargo tracking," the source noted.
"Specific projects are already being developed under the agreements, including pilot container shipments, joint investments in logistics infrastructure, as well as participation in consortia for route management," the source emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment