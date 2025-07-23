Saiyaara Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday Starrer Blockbuster In 5 Days, Earned Three Times Its Budget

Saiyaara Latest Box office Report: 'Saiyaara' earned more than 20 CR for the 5th consecutive day. The special thing is that for the last 4 days, this film is outperforming its first day's earnings

How much did 'Saiyaara' earn on the 5th day?

Trade tracker website sacnilk has shared the fifth day earnings figures of 'Saiyaara', according to which it has made an estimated collection of Rs 25 crore on Tuesday.

What is the total earnings of 'Saiyaara' in 5 days?

According to the same report, the total collection of 'Saiyaara' in India in 5 days has reached Rs 132 crores (estimated).

Worldwide Saiyaara earned 170 crores+

'Saiyaara' had collected a gross of Rs 151 crore at the worldwide box office in the first four days. After including the fifth day's collection in India, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 172.78 crore. However, this collection may increase after the overseas figures are released.

Saiyaara Day Wise Collection



First day collection in India: Rs 21.5 crore

Second day collection in India: Rs 26 crore

Third day collection in India: Rs 35.75 crore

Fourth day collection in India: Rs 24 crore Fifth day collection in India: Rs 25 crore

'Saiyaara' makes profit almost three times of its budget

The budget of 'Saiyaara' is said to be around Rs 45 crore. If this is removed from the earnings of the film, then this film has given a return of around Rs 87 crore. This is almost three times the budget and 193 percent in percentage.

Who has produced 'Saiyaara'?

'Saiyaara' is produced under the banner of Aditya Chopra's production house Yash Raj Films. This romantic musical drama is directed by Mohit Suri.