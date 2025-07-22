Up To 90% Of Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Energy Facilities This Year Carried Out By Drones Interior Minister
He noted that he and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk held a joint coordination meeting to align efforts.
"The key objective is not only to respond, but to act proactively," Klymenko said.
He stressed that Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains one of the enemy's strategic targets, and this year, the overwhelming majority of strikes have been carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).Read also: World Bank to provide $116M to support energy resilience in seven Ukrainian cities
Klymenko highlighted three priority areas for enhancing protection, including strengthening the defense of energy sites through more effective use of electronic warfare systems, boosting the capabilities of mobile fire groups that intercept and destroy enemy drones, as well as ensuring rapid access for emergency services to strike sites, including clear protocols, swift response coordination, and close cooperation with facility personnel.
He also stressed the importance of joint drills and team-based exercises to build coordinated response capacity.
"Energy security means safety for every home, hospital, and school. It's our task to safeguard it at every level," Klymenko said.
Photo: Ihor Klymenko / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment