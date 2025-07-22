Up To 90% Of Russian Attacks On Ukraine's Energy Facilities This Year Carried Out By Drones Interior Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He noted that he and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk held a joint coordination meeting to align efforts.

"The key objective is not only to respond, but to act proactively," Klymenko said.

He stressed that Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains one of the enemy's strategic targets, and this year, the overwhelming majority of strikes have been carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Klymenko highlighted three priority areas for enhancing protection, including strengthening the defense of energy sites through more effective use of electronic warfare systems, boosting the capabilities of mobile fire groups that intercept and destroy enemy drones, as well as ensuring rapid access for emergency services to strike sites, including clear protocols, swift response coordination, and close cooperation with facility personnel.

He also stressed the importance of joint drills and team-based exercises to build coordinated response capacity.

"Energy security means safety for every home, hospital, and school. It's our task to safeguard it at every level," Klymenko said.

Photo: Ihor Klymenko / Telegram