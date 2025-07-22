Call Sheet Media Acquires Love's Pure Light, A Poignant Holiday Romance By Steven Hawkins

Love's Pure Light

A heartwarming 1970s holiday romance about healing, second chances, and the quiet power of love later in life, written by screenwriter Steven Hawkins.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call Sheet Media is pleased to announce the acquisition of Love's Pure Light, a tender and emotionally rich romance-drama penned by screenwriter Steven Hawkins. Set in rural America during the 1970s, the film is a heartwarming exploration of grief, healing, and rediscovered love in life's later chapters.Crafted with quiet elegance and depth, Love's Pure Light follows Henry, a reclusive older man still grieving the loss of his wife decades earlier. When asked to assist a soft-spoken widow named Ada with repairs around her crumbling home, Henry reluctantly agrees-only to find his world slowly reopening. Through shared meals, heartfelt conversations, and acts of everyday kindness, an unexpected companionship grows between them. What begins as a simple favor becomes a profound emotional journey that reawakens Henry's spirit and redefines his understanding of love.Steven Hawkins' screenplay is a refreshing departure from conventional Hollywood romances. It centers not on passion or spectacle, but on the quiet intimacy of mature connection-compassion, patience, and selfless devotion. Anchored by a Christmas setting and a community steeped in tradition, Love's Pure Light gently reminds us that the holidays aren't only about celebration, but also reconciliation and renewal."Love's Pure Light is exactly the kind of story we champion at Call Sheet Media," said a company spokesperson. "Steven Hawkins has written a beautiful, restrained narrative about second chances and the human need for connection, no matter our age. We're honored to bring this story to life."Production plans, casting announcements, and release details will be shared in the coming months.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a full-service film and television production company committed to discovering compelling stories and elevating underrepresented voices. Through its unique mentorship model and carefully curated slate, Call Sheet Media bridges the gap between aspiring creators and industry professionals, producing films that resonate with both emotional depth and commercial appeal.Love's Pure Light marks the latest addition to Call Sheet Media's growing portfolio of poignant, character-driven films that speak to universal human experiences.

