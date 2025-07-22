Brooklyn Digital Nomad Shlomo Kubitshuk Calls For Honest Conversations About Remote Work Challenges

MENAFN - GetNews)



Shlomo Kubitshuk, Brooklyn, NY, USA Story Highlights Importance of Discipline, Routine, and Mental Wellbeing in Remote Careers

In his latest feature interview, Brooklyn-based remote worker and digital nomad Shlomo Kubitshuk is calling attention to the often-overlooked challenges of working remotely and travelling. While many are drawn to the freedom of the digital nomad lifestyle, Kubitshuk stresses the need for greater honesty, structure, and support around remote work.

"Most people only see the nice photos of laptops on beaches," says Kubitshuk. "But the reality is that remote work requires discipline, patience, and clear routines. Without that, it's easy to struggle."

The feature article, titled "Shlomo Kubitshuk: The Brooklyn Nomad Turning Ideas Into Reality," explores Kubitshuk's career journey and how he built a sustainable remote lifestyle rooted in simplicity and strong work habits. Throughout the article, he shares practical advice based on his real-life experiences.

According to data from Owl Labs, 16% of companies worldwide are fully remote, and remote jobs now make up over 25% of professional roles in many cities, including London and New York. Despite this, many remote workers report difficulties balancing work and life, with 45% citing loneliness as their biggest challenge (Buffer's 2024 State of Remote Work Report).

"Loneliness is real," Kubitshuk says in the article. "You miss family events and friendships back home. People don't always talk about that side of remote work."

Kubitshuk advocates for better awareness and open discussions about the trade-offs of remote lifestyles. He shares that his success comes from keeping routines simple and consistent, no matter where he is.

"I start my day with a walk, coffee, and then work," he says. "It's simple, but it keeps me focused."

His message is clear: Remote work is not an escape from responsibility. It requires self-awareness and structure.

"You're not escaping work," Kubitshuk says. "You're shaping your life around it."

Through this press release, Kubitshuk urges other remote workers, freelancers, and aspiring digital nomads to:



Be honest about the challenges of remote work.

Prioritise mental wellbeing and clear boundaries. Maintain routines and self-discipline, wherever they are.

"Try starting small," he suggests. "Work remotely from a nearby city before going abroad. Keep a home base like I do in Brooklyn."

Kubitshuk also encourages employers and digital communities to provide more resources and support for remote workers, including mental health tools, time management training, and networking opportunities.

"Remote work is here to stay," he says. "But we need to stop pretending it's always easy. Honest conversations will help everyone make it more sustainable."

Kubitshuk invites remote workers and employers alike to reflect on their own remote habits and start small changes. He encourages people to:



Assess their current routines.

Set clear work hours. Reach out to others for connection and support.

"At the end of the day," Kubitshuk says, "it doesn't matter where you are. What matters is doing work that matters to you, in a way that supports your wellbeing."

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

