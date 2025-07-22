Metastatic Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Tavanta Therapeutics, Cardiff Onco

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's,“Metastatic Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 85+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 85+ Metastatic Prostate Cancer treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Overview:

Metastatic prostate cancer represents an advanced form of the disease in which cancer cells spread from the prostate gland to other parts of the body, typically via the bloodstream or lymphatic system. This stage presents serious clinical challenges, as it can impact critical organs such as the bones, lymph nodes, liver, and lungs. Common symptoms include persistent bone pain (particularly in the lower back, hips, or ribs), urinary difficulties, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, unintended weight loss, and in severe cases, neurological issues caused by spinal cord compression.

Several factors contribute to the risk of developing metastatic prostate cancer, including age, family history, ethnicity, and genetic predisposition. Although the precise cause remains uncertain, the disease usually begins in the cells of the prostate and progresses over time. As it advances, the cancer often spreads to the bones, resulting in intense pain and serious skeletal complications.

DelveInsight's Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 85+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Prostate Cancer treatment.

In September 2024, Ipsen reported that the Phase III CONTACT-02 trial of Cabometyx® and atezolizumab in mCRPC showed a minor, non-significant improvement in overall survival but achieved its progression-free survival (PFS) goal.

That same month, Foundation Medicine secured FDA approval for FoundationOne®CDx and Liquid CDx as companion diagnostics for Lynparza® in BRCA-mutated mCRPC.

In July 2024, the ARANOTE trial demonstrated that NUBEQA® combined with ADT significantly enhanced radiological PFS in metastatic hormone-sensitive castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Also in July 2024, the FDA granted fast-track status to SYNC-T SV-102 for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In June 2024, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals received FDA approval to conduct a Phase II/III trial of KPG-121 in combination with Abiraterone for mCRPC.

In May 2024, Fusion Pharmaceuticals launched the Phase 2 AlphaBreak trial to evaluate FPI-2265 in mCRPC patients.

In April 2024, Astellas Pharma gained European approval for XTANDI in high-risk biochemical recurrent non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (nmHSPC).

That same month, FibroGen shared positive Phase 1 trial results for FG-3246 in mCRPC.

On November 16, 2023, the FDA approved enzalutamide (Xtandi) for high-risk biochemical recurrent non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (nmCSPC).

Key Metastatic Prostate Cancer companies such as Tavanta Therapeutics, Cardiff Oncology, Oncternal Therapeutics, Valerio Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals (Innovations) Pty Limited, Orion Corporation, OncoC4, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC, AB Science, Cellbion Co., Ltd., Allarity Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc, ValiRx Plc, Epizyme, Inc., Astrazeneca, and others are evaluating new drugs for Metastatic Prostate Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include TAVT-45, Onvansertib, ONCT-534, VIO-01, ORIC-944, and others.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Prostate Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs



TAVT-45: Tavanta Therapeutics

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

ONCT-534: Oncternal Therapeutics

VIO-01: Valerio Therapeutics ORIC-944: ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies

Nearly 80 major companies are actively working on developing treatments for metastatic prostate cancer. Among these, Tavanta Therapeutics has a drug candidate that is at the most advanced stage prior to entering Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 85+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. Metastatic Prostate Cancer By Stage

. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Metastatic Prostate Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Product Profiles

14. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Key Companies

15. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

