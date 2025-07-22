TOYCITY Launches Xiao Pa AI: First Interactive Plush Companion Based On Beloved Mr. Pa IP

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - A unique launch event took place in Shanghai this month, where the spotlight wasn't on a celebrity, but on a fluffy, talkative, and interactive AI companion: Xiao Pa AI. This intelligent plush doll, developed as a smart partner based on TOYCITY's original panda IP "Mr. Pa," redefines interactive play by combining trendy collectibles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

The event featured presentations from company leadership and technology experts unveiling the innovation. Attendees even had the chance to personally pet and interact with this "Electronic Companion," experiencing firsthand how smart technology can bring warmth and connection to modern life.







Origin Story: The Warm Revolution - Humanizing Technology Through Companionship

The launch opened with an immersive film revealing Xiao Pa AI's core inspiration: in an increasingly digital age, the need for genuine, warm companionship is greater than ever.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into daily life, Xiao Pa AI offers:



Emotional Comfort: Providing empathetic dialogue for stressed professionals.

Interactive Storytelling: Engaging children at home with captivating tales. Proactive Care: Sending gentle reminders for hydration and daily routines.

Leadership Address: Technology Deepens Companionship

TOYCITY Chairman Andy Zheng demonstrated Xiao Pa AI's voice-activated interaction live on stage. He stated:

"Modern society sees growing challenges like career women over 30 having no one to confide in late at night, or children in dual-income households lacking consistent companionship. Our vision is to leverage technology, transforming a designer IP into a genuine source of emotional connection. This drove our evolution of 'Mr. Pa' from a shelf-bound collectible into Xiao Pa AI - an evolving, interactive AI companion."







During the technical showcase, General Manager Lei Ganzheng detailed Xiao Pa AI's core features:

Emotion Recognition: Identifies the user's emotional state through voice conversation and responds with nuanced eye expressions.

Smart Assistant: Combines an adorable appearance with powerful cognitive abilities for rapid reasoning and helpful responses.

Robust Data Security: Features dual safeguards to create exclusively personalized memories, with encrypted privacy ensuring zero data leakage.







GM Lei Ganzheng showcases Xiao Pa AI's emotion recognition and smart assistant features.

Roundtable Discussion: Industry Leaders Explore AI Companionship

A session titled "The Future of AI Companionship" featured experts from AI development, psychological well-being, and child development. They engaged in a substantive dialogue addressing public considerations around AI companionship, examining critical boundaries, safety protocols, and emotional value. Through real-life scenarios, the discussion highlighted Xiao Pa AI's innovative approach to balancing technological capability with human-centered care.







Redefining Connection Through Technology

Xiao Pa AI redefines the warmth of companionship through technology - not by replacing genuine human bonds, but by giving new voice to care often scattered by busy lives and affection spanning distances.







Media Contact

Contact: Samanthee Chen

Company Name: TOYCITY CULTURE TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Website:

Email: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Hmedium