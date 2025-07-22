Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Sanctions Houthi Petroleum, Financial Network


2025-07-22 07:06:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 22 (KUNA) -- The United States sanctioned two individuals and five entities on Tuesday that have imported refined petroleum products and circumvented sanctions in support of the Houthis.
These actors have generated millions in personal gains while bolstering the Iran-backed Houthis' ability to threaten shipping lanes vital to international commerce.
The United States is committed to disrupting the Houthis' illicit revenue generation by maintaining pressure on the financial facilitators that fuel the Houthi enterprise. Today's action builds on a series of measures targeting Houthi revenue generation and weapons procurement, reaffirming our resolve to counter terrorism, promote regional security, and uphold freedom of navigation.
The Houthis work with privately owned companies to ensure continued shipments of petroleum products into areas they control in Yemen.
Once in Yemen, the Houthis profit even further by controlling the selling price of these petroleum products to the Yemeni people, typically at a significant markup. (end)
