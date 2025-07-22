403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Sanctions Houthi Petroleum, Financial Network
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 22 (KUNA) -- The United States sanctioned two individuals and five entities on Tuesday that have imported refined petroleum products and circumvented sanctions in support of the Houthis.
These actors have generated millions in personal gains while bolstering the Iran-backed Houthis' ability to threaten shipping lanes vital to international commerce.
The United States is committed to disrupting the Houthis' illicit revenue generation by maintaining pressure on the financial facilitators that fuel the Houthi enterprise. Today's action builds on a series of measures targeting Houthi revenue generation and weapons procurement, reaffirming our resolve to counter terrorism, promote regional security, and uphold freedom of navigation.
The Houthis work with privately owned companies to ensure continued shipments of petroleum products into areas they control in Yemen.
Once in Yemen, the Houthis profit even further by controlling the selling price of these petroleum products to the Yemeni people, typically at a significant markup. (end)
amm
These actors have generated millions in personal gains while bolstering the Iran-backed Houthis' ability to threaten shipping lanes vital to international commerce.
The United States is committed to disrupting the Houthis' illicit revenue generation by maintaining pressure on the financial facilitators that fuel the Houthi enterprise. Today's action builds on a series of measures targeting Houthi revenue generation and weapons procurement, reaffirming our resolve to counter terrorism, promote regional security, and uphold freedom of navigation.
The Houthis work with privately owned companies to ensure continued shipments of petroleum products into areas they control in Yemen.
Once in Yemen, the Houthis profit even further by controlling the selling price of these petroleum products to the Yemeni people, typically at a significant markup. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment