Dolman Law Group Files Suit Against Roblox, Discord After 11-Year-Old Child Violently Raped By Predatory User

Lawsuit claims wildly popular apps are negligent in providing safeguards for children, creating breeding grounds for predators

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A shocking lawsuit has been filed against Roblox Corporation and Discord, Inc. (Defendants) following heinous sexual acts committed against a minor it claims were fostered and facilitated by the California-based app giants. Filed on July 17, 2025, in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Mateo, Dolman Law Group alleges the corporations are accountable for creating a breeding ground for predators and enabling the sexual exploitation of an 11-year-old girl, identified as Jane Doe R.M. (Plaintiff) of Miami-Dade County, FL.

At the time she was victimized, 11-year-old Jane Doe R.M. was an avid user of both Roblox and Discord, two wildly popular apps amongst minors. Believing there were proper safeguards in place, Jane Doe R.M.'s mother allowed Jane Doe R.M. to use the apps trusting Roblox and Discord's representations of child safety.

During her daughter's usage of the apps, she unknowingly encountered a dangerous child predator who began grooming Jane Doe R.M. Eventually gaining her trust, the predator escalated his manipulations and encouraged Jane Doe R.M. to meet in-person. He violently raped her, causing inconceivable trauma, harm and devastation. The predator was subsequently convicted of his violent crimes.

"As a parent, this case is a terrifying reminder of the world we live in where capitalist greed far outweighs humanity," said Matthew Dolman , Principal of the Florida-based Dolman Law Group. "In allowing apps of these kinds to operate with virtually no restrictions, monitoring or age verification processes in place, we open 'worlds' designed for children to depraved individuals with unimaginable intentions and all the resources at their fingertips."

The lawsuit alleges through pervasive misrepresentations about safety, the apps instill an unfounded sense of safety in parents when in reality the design of their platforms make children easy and accessible prey for pedophiles. Lauded as the "#1 gaming site for kids and teens," Roblox is the "most downloaded online game globally" where "the average user spends 139 minutes a day on the app." Within the "digital playground," the lawsuit cites, Roblox hosts and promotes graphic and sexually explicit content.

The filing alleges that Roblox is fully aware of these "experiences" and does nothing to stop them, playing a direct role in enabling a culture where sexual exploitation is normalized in the underdeveloped and impressionable minds of children. With the ability to control and eliminate these heinous threats, Roblox prioritizes growing its number of users – therefore its profits – over child safety and protecting our most vulnerable communities.

The Plaintiff's lawsuit seeks an action of unspecified monetary damages from the Defendants for suffering profound life-alerting damages.

SOURCE Dolman Law Group

