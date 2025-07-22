CNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Income Statement
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|75,408
|$
|72,379
|$
|72,142
|$
|147,787
|$
|143,655
|Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents
|10,363
|10,000
|8,510
|20,363
|14,902
|Interest expense
|(33,574
|)
|(33,948
|)
|(34,935
|)
|(67,522
|)
|(67,618
|)
|Net interest income
|52,197
|48,431
|45,717
|100,628
|90,939
|Provision for credit losses
|4,338
|1,556
|2,591
|5,894
|3,911
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|47,859
|46,875
|43,126
|94,734
|87,028
|Non-interest income
|Wealth and asset management fees
|2,109
|1,796
|2,007
|3,905
|3,809
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,656
|1,714
|1,794
|3,370
|3,488
|Other service charges and fees
|427
|510
|712
|937
|1,407
|Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|567
|(249
|)
|(80
|)
|318
|111
|Mortgage banking
|172
|96
|187
|268
|383
|Bank owned life insurance
|976
|760
|784
|1,736
|1,551
|Card processing and interchange income
|2,278
|2,107
|2,187
|4,385
|4,203
|Other non-interest income
|823
|1,773
|1,274
|2,596
|2,868
|Total non-interest income
|9,008
|8,507
|8,865
|17,515
|17,820
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and benefits
|19,348
|20,564
|17,676
|39,912
|36,463
|Net occupancy expense of premises
|4,032
|4,038
|3,580
|8,070
|7,220
|Technology expense
|5,462
|5,378
|5,573
|10,840
|10,645
|Advertising expense
|556
|514
|553
|1,070
|1,238
|State and local taxes
|1,301
|1,292
|1,237
|2,593
|2,380
|Legal, professional, and examination fees
|997
|849
|1,119
|1,846
|2,291
|FDIC insurance premiums
|937
|985
|1,018
|1,922
|2,008
|Card processing and interchange expenses
|1,253
|1,160
|878
|2,413
|2,057
|Merger costs
|357
|1,529
|-
|1,886
|-
|Other non-interest expense
|5,374
|4,729
|4,355
|10,103
|9,111
|Total non-interest expenses
|39,617
|41,038
|35,989
|80,655
|73,413
|Income before income taxes
|17,250
|14,344
|16,002
|31,594
|31,435
|Income tax expense
|3,294
|2,863
|3,045
|6,157
|5,878
|Net income
|13,956
|11,481
|12,957
|25,437
|25,557
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,075
|1,075
|1,075
|2,150
|2,150
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,881
|$
|10,406
|$
|11,882
|$
|23,287
|$
|23,407
|Ending shares outstanding
|21,119,894
|20,980,245
|20,998,117
|21,119,894
|20,980,245
|Average diluted common shares outstanding
|20,952,891
|20,925,388
|20,893,396
|20,939,424
|20,890,203
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.11
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.11
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.175
|$
|0.360
|$
|0.350
|Dividend payout ratio
|30
|%
|36
|%
|31
|%
|33
|%
|32
|%
|Adjusted dividend payout ratio, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)(1)
|29
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|30
|%
|32
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Average Balances
|Total loans and loans held for sale
|$
|4,668,051
|$
|4,591,395
|$
|4,441,633
|$
|4,629,956
|$
|4,435,246
|Investment securities
|803,082
|798,427
|734,087
|800,722
|732,710
|Total earning assets
|5,817,121
|5,803,526
|5,465,645
|5,810,364
|5,407,954
|Total assets
|6,235,036
|6,220,575
|5,854,978
|6,227,901
|5,792,485
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|829,328
|814,441
|761,270
|821,927
|749,124
|Interest-bearing deposits
|4,558,732
|4,574,700
|4,321,678
|4,566,673
|4,275,406
|Shareholders' equity
|633,848
|619,409
|583,221
|626,739
|579,991
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|532,005
|517,550
|481,309
|524,888
|478,069
|Average Yields (annualized)
|Total loans and loans held for sale
|6.50
|%
|6.41
|%
|6.55
|%
|6.46
|%
|6.53
|%
|Investment securities
|2.83
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.08
|%
|Total earning assets
|5.89
|%
|5.73
|%
|5.89
|%
|5.81
|%
|5.85
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2.84
|%
|2.89
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.87
|%
|3.07
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|2.88
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.17
|%
|2.90
|%
|3.10
|%
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Return on average assets
|0.90
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.89
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.92
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.89
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.83
|%
|7.52
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.18
|%
|8.86
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)(1)
|9.06
|%
|8.49
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.78
|%
|8.86
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|9.71
|%
|8.15
|%
|9.93
|%
|8.95
|%
|9.85
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|9.98
|%
|9.32
|%
|9.93
|%
|9.66
|%
|9.85
|%
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.59
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.36
|%
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1)
|64.08
|%
|71.28
|%
|65.20
|%
|67.55
|%
|66.74
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1)
|63.50
|%
|68.62
|%
|65.20
|%
|65.97
|%
|66.74
|%
|Net Loan Charge-Offs
|CNB Bank net loan charge-offs
|$
|2,848
|$
|926
|$
|2,348
|$
|3,774
|$
|3,226
|Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs
|455
|513
|456
|968
|922
|Total Corporation net loan charge-offs
|$
|3,303
|$
|1,439
|$
|2,804
|$
|4,742
|$
|4,148
|Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale
|0.28
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.19
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Ending Balance Sheet
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|88,721
|$
|68,745
|$
|56,031
|Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve
|332,214
|447,053
|271,943
|Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions
|4,476
|4,359
|3,171
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|425,411
|520,157
|331,145
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|523,198
|516,412
|359,900
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|270,032
|282,159
|354,569
|Equity securities
|10,937
|10,293
|9,654
|Loans held for sale
|833
|860
|642
|Loans receivable
|Syndicated loans
|78,936
|69,189
|53,938
|Loans
|4,654,484
|4,540,820
|4,425,754
|Total loans receivable
|4,733,420
|4,610,009
|4,479,692
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(48,329
|)
|(47,357
|)
|(45,532
|)
|Net loans receivable
|4,685,091
|4,562,652
|4,434,160
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|43,874
|43,874
|43,874
|Core deposit intangible
|173
|190
|241
|Other assets
|358,928
|358,911
|352,386
|Total Assets
|$
|6,318,477
|$
|6,295,508
|$
|5,886,571
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|855,788
|$
|842,398
|$
|762,918
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|698,902
|719,460
|693,074
|Savings
|3,162,515
|3,160,618
|3,140,505
|Certificates of deposit
|749,877
|737,602
|514,348
|Total deposits
|5,467,082
|5,460,078
|5,110,845
|Subordinated debentures
|20,620
|20,620
|20,620
|Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
|84,722
|84,646
|84,419
|Other liabilities
|108,772
|105,656
|83,987
|Total liabilities
|5,681,196
|5,671,000
|5,299,871
|Common stock
|-
|-
|-
|Preferred stock
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|Additional paid in capital
|218,375
|220,254
|218,756
|Retained earnings
|397,004
|387,925
|361,987
|Treasury stock
|(2,420
|)
|(4,944
|)
|(4,438
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(33,463
|)
|(36,512
|)
|(47,390
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|637,281
|624,508
|586,700
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,318,477
|$
|6,295,508
|$
|5,886,571
|Book value per common share
|$
|27.44
|$
|27.01
|$
|25.19
|Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|27.53
|$
|27.08
|$
|25.19
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|25.35
|$
|24.91
|$
|23.09
|Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|25.44
|$
|24.98
|$
|23.09
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Capital Ratios
|Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|8.53
|%
|8.36
|%
|8.30
|%
|Adjusted tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|8.56
|%
|8.38
|%
|8.30
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(2)
|10.42
|%
|10.27
|%
|10.56
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio(2)
|11.78
|%
|11.85
|%
|11.71
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based ratio(2)
|13.38
|%
|13.50
|%
|13.41
|%
|Total risk-based ratio(2)
|16.14
|%
|16.30
|%
|16.20
|%
|Asset Quality Detail
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|28,509
|$
|54,079
|$
|34,788
|Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
|256
|308
|112
|Total nonperforming loans
|28,765
|54,387
|34,900
|Other real estate owned
|1,624
|1,664
|1,641
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|30,389
|$
|56,051
|$
|36,541
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO
|0.64
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.82
|%
|Nonperforming assets / Total assets
|0.48
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.62
|%
|Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|169.52
|%
|87.57
|%
|130.88
|%
|Allowance for credit losses / Total loans
|1.02
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.02
|%
|Consolidated Financial Data Notes:
|(1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).
|(2) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
|Three Months Ended,
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
| Average
Balance
| Annual
Rate
| Interest
Inc./Exp.
| Average
Balance
| Annual
Rate
| Interest
Inc./Exp.
| Average
Balance
| Annual
Rate
| Interest
Inc./Exp.
|ASSETS:
|Securities:
|Taxable(1) (4)
|$
|771,152
|2.82
|%
|$
|5,696
|$
|765,654
|2.73
|%
|$
|5,461
|$
|702,036
|2.09
|%
|$
|3,941
|Tax-exempt(1) (2) (4)
|24,260
|2.64
|174
|25,345
|2.69
|181
|25,088
|2.59
|178
|Equity securities(1) (2)
|7,670
|5.44
|104
|7,428
|5.84
|107
|6,963
|5.72
|99
|Total securities(4)
|803,082
|2.83
|5,974
|798,427
|2.75
|5,749
|734,087
|2.14
|4,218
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial(2) (3)
|1,473,560
|6.71
|24,664
|1,466,323
|6.74
|24,369
|1,416,476
|6.85
|24,133
|Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale(2) (3)
|3,068,519
|6.18
|47,295
|3,001,317
|6.02
|44,572
|2,897,473
|6.15
|44,331
|Consumer(3)
|125,972
|11.72
|3,681
|123,755
|12.01
|3,665
|127,684
|12.17
|3,863
|Total loans receivable(3)
|4,668,051
|6.50
|75,640
|4,591,395
|6.41
|72,606
|4,441,633
|6.55
|72,327
|Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions
|345,988
|5.13
|4,422
|413,704
|4.20
|4,284
|289,925
|5.99
|4,321
|Total earning assets
|5,817,121
|5.89
|$
|86,036
|5,803,526
|5.73
|$
|82,639
|5,465,645
|5.89
|$
|80,866
|Noninterest-bearing assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|58,530
|58,152
|53,710
|Premises and equipment
|129,093
|129,188
|112,386
|Other assets
|277,241
|277,051
|268,930
|Allowance for credit losses
|(46,949
|)
|(47,342
|)
|(45,693
|)
|Total non interest-bearing assets
|417,915
|417,049
|389,333
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|6,235,036
|$
|6,220,575
|$
|5,854,978
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Demand-interest-bearing
|$
|707,932
|0.97
|%
|$
|1,719
|$
|704,874
|0.88
|%
|$
|1,527
|$
|713,431
|0.76
|%
|$
|1,342
|Savings
|3,107,520
|3.01
|23,286
|3,131,697
|3.09
|23,840
|3,097,598
|3.57
|27,464
|Time
|743,280
|3.92
|7,271
|738,129
|3.99
|7,267
|510,649
|3.93
|4,988
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,558,732
|2.84
|32,276
|4,574,700
|2.89
|32,634
|4,321,678
|3.15
|33,794
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00
|-
|Finance lease liabilities
|16,861
|5.28
|222
|15,143
|6.32
|236
|259
|4.66
|3
|Subordinated notes and debentures
|105,304
|4.10
|1,076
|105,228
|4.15
|1,078
|105,001
|4.36
|1,138
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,680,897
|2.88
|$
|33,574
|4,695,071
|2.93
|$
|33,948
|4,426,938
|3.17
|$
|34,935
|Demand-noninterest-bearing
|829,328
|814,441
|761,270
|Other liabilities
|90,963
|91,654
|83,549
|Total Liabilities
|5,601,188
|5,601,166
|5,271,757
|Shareholders' equity
|633,848
|619,409
|583,221
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|6,235,036
|$
|6,220,575
|$
|5,854,978
|Interest income/Earning assets
|5.89
|%
|$
|86,036
|5.73
|%
|$
|82,639
|5.89
|%
|$
|80,866
|Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities
|2.88
|33,574
|2.93
|33,948
|3.17
|34,935
|Net interest spread
|3.01
|%
|$
|52,462
|2.80
|%
|$
|48,691
|2.72
|%
|$
|45,931
|Interest income/Earning assets
|5.89
|%
|86,036
|5.73
|%
|82,639
|5.89
|%
|80,866
|Interest expense/Earning assets
|2.30
|33,574
|2.36
|33,948
|2.55
|34,935
|Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
|3.59
|%
|$
|52,462
|3.37
|%
|$
|48,691
|3.34
|%
|$
|45,931
|(1
|)
|Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.
|(2
|)
|Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was $265 thousand, $260 thousand and $214 thousand, respectively.
|(3
|)
|Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.
|(4
|)
|Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was $(42.6) million, $(48.1) million and $(59.2) million, respectively.
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
|Six Months Ended,
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
| Average
Balance
| Annual
Rate
| Interest
Inc./Exp.
| Average
Balance
| Annual
Rate
| Interest
Inc./Exp.
|ASSETS:
|Securities:
|Taxable(1) (4)
|$
|768,379
|2.77
|%
|$
|11,157
|$
|699,431
|2.02
|%
|$
|7,592
|Tax-exempt(1) (2) (4)
|24,800
|2.66
|354
|26,415
|2.59
|369
|Equity securities(1) (2)
|7,543
|5.64
|211
|6,864
|5.68
|194
|Total securities(4)
|800,722
|2.79
|11,722
|732,710
|2.08
|8,155
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial(2) (3)
|1,469,962
|6.73
|49,033
|1,423,097
|6.88
|48,652
|Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale(2) (3)
|3,035,103
|6.10
|91,868
|2,883,824
|6.12
|87,734
|Consumer(3)
|124,891
|11.86
|7,346
|128,325
|11.97
|7,641
|Total loans receivable(3)
|4,629,956
|6.46
|148,247
|4,435,246
|6.53
|144,027
|Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions
|379,686
|4.62
|8,706
|239,998
|5.70
|6,806
|Total earning assets
|5,810,364
|5.81
|$
|168,675
|5,407,954
|5.85
|$
|158,988
|Noninterest-bearing assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|58,337
|53,611
|Premises and equipment
|129,141
|111,199
|Other assets
|277,203
|265,453
|Allowance for credit losses
|(47,144
|)
|(45,732
|)
|Total non interest-bearing assets
|417,537
|384,531
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|6,227,901
|$
|5,792,485
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Demand-interest-bearing
|$
|706,412
|0.93
|%
|$
|3,246
|$
|726,681
|0.70
|%
|$
|2,537
|Savings
|3,119,542
|3.05
|47,126
|3,031,438
|3.52
|53,075
|Time
|740,719
|3.96
|14,538
|517,287
|3.78
|9,730
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,566,673
|2.87
|64,910
|4,275,406
|3.07
|65,342
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Finance lease liabilities
|16,005
|5.77
|458
|271
|4.45
|6
|Subordinated notes and debentures
|105,266
|4.13
|2,154
|104,963
|4.35
|2,270
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,687,944
|2.90
|$
|67,522
|4,380,640
|3.10
|$
|67,618
|Demand-noninterest-bearing
|821,927
|749,124
|Other liabilities
|91,291
|82,730
|Total Liabilities
|5,601,162
|5,212,494
|Shareholders' equity
|626,739
|579,991
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|6,227,901
|$
|5,792,485
|Interest income/Earning assets
|5.81
|%
|$
|168,675
|5.85
|%
|$
|158,988
|Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities
|2.90
|67,522
|3.10
|67,618
|Net interest spread
|2.91
|%
|$
|101,153
|2.75
|%
|$
|91,370
|Interest income/Earning assets
|5.81
|%
|168,675
|5.85
|%
|158,988
|Interest expense/Earning assets
|2.33
|67,522
|2.49
|67,618
|Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
|3.48
|%
|$
|101,153
|3.36
|%
|$
|91,370
|(1
|)
|Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.
|(2
|)
|Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, was $525 thousand and $431 thousand, respectively.
|(3
|)
|Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.
|(4
|)
|Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $(45.3) million and $(57.2) million, respectively.
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP):
|Merger costs - non deductible
|$
|357
|$
|1,327
|$
|-
|$
|1,684
|$
|-
|Merger costs - deductible
|-
|202
|-
|202
|-
|Statutory federal tax rate
|21
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|Tax benefit of merger costs (non-GAAP)
|-
|42
|-
|42
|-
|Merger costs - deductible, net of tax
|-
|160
|-
|160
|-
|Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|$
|357
|$
|1,487
|$
|-
|$
|1,844
|$
|-
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of net income available to common (GAAP):
|Net income
|$
|13,956
|$
|11,481
|$
|12,957
|$
|25,437
|$
|25,557
|Less: preferred stock dividends
|1,075
|1,075
|1,075
|2,150
|2,150
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,881
|$
|10,406
|$
|11,882
|$
|23,287
|$
|23,407
|Adjusted calculation of net income available to common (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,881
|$
|10,406
|$
|11,882
|$
|23,287
|$
|23,407
|Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|357
|1,487
|-
|1,844
|-
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,238
|$
|11,893
|$
|11,882
|$
|25,131
|$
|23,407
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1)
|Net interest income
|$
|52,197
|$
|48,431
|$
|45,717
|$
|100,628
|$
|90,939
|Add: Non-interest income
|9,008
|8,507
|8,865
|17,515
|17,820
|Less: Non-interest expense
|39,617
|41,038
|35,989
|80,655
|73,413
|PPNR (non-GAAP)
|$
|21,588
|$
|15,900
|$
|18,593
|$
|37,488
|$
|35,346
|Adjusted calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1)
|Net interest income
|$
|52,197
|$
|48,431
|$
|45,717
|$
|100,628
|$
|90,939
|Add: Non-interest income
|9,008
|8,507
|8,865
|17,515
|17,820
|Less: Non-interest expense
|39,617
|41,038
|35,989
|80,655
|73,413
|Add: Merger costs
|357
|1,529
|-
|1,886
|-
|Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)
|$
|21,945
|$
|17,429
|$
|18,593
|$
|39,374
|$
|35,346
|(1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Basic earnings per common share computation:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,881
|$
|10,406
|$
|11,882
|$
|23,287
|$
|23,407
|Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities
|120
|57
|101
|199
|192
|Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock
|$
|12,761
|$
|10,349
|$
|11,781
|$
|23,088
|$
|23,215
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities
|21,053
|20,981
|21,005
|21,018
|20,992
|Less: Average participating securities
|172
|114
|174
|144
|165
|Weighted average shares
|20,881
|20,867
|20,831
|20,874
|20,827
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.57
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.12
|Diluted earnings per common share computation:
|Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock
|$
|12,761
|$
|10,349
|$
|11,781
|$
|23,088
|$
|23,215
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share
|20,881
|20,867
|20,831
|20,874
|20,827
|Add: Dilutive effect of stock compensation
|72
|58
|62
|65
|63
|Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares
|20,953
|20,925
|20,893
|20,939
|20,890
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.11
|Adjusted basic earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,881
|$
|10,406
|$
|11,882
|$
|23,287
|$
|23,407
|Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|357
|1,487
|-
|1,844
|-
|Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities
|120
|57
|101
|199
|192
|Less: Adjustment to net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities for merger cost impact, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|3
|8
|-
|12
|-
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,115
|$
|11,828
|$
|11,781
|$
|24,920
|$
|23,215
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities
|21,053
|20,981
|21,005
|21,018
|20,992
|Less: Average participating securities
|172
|114
|174
|144
|165
|Weighted average shares
|20,881
|20,867
|20,831
|20,874
|20,827
|Adjusted basic earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.57
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.12
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP):
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,115
|$
|11,828
|$
|11,781
|$
|24,920
|$
|23,215
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share
|20,881
|20,867
|20,831
|20,874
|20,827
|Add: Dilutive effect of stock compensation
|72
|58
|62
|65
|63
|Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares
|20,953
|20,925
|20,893
|20,939
|20,890
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.19
|$
|1.11
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of dividend payout ratio:
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.175
|$
|0.360
|$
|0.350
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.61
|0.50
|0.56
|1.10
|1.11
|Dividend payout ratio
|30
|%
|36
|%
|31
|%
|33
|%
|32
|%
|Adjusted calculation of dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP):
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.180
|$
|0.175
|$
|0.360
|$
|0.350
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
|0.63
|0.57
|0.56
|1.19
|1.11
|Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP)
|29
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|30
|%
|32
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of net interest margin:
|Interest income
|$
|85,771
|$
|82,379
|$
|80,652
|$
|168,150
|$
|158,557
|Interest expense
|33,574
|33,948
|34,935
|67,522
|67,618
|Net interest income
|$
|52,197
|$
|48,431
|$
|45,717
|$
|100,628
|$
|90,939
|Average total earning assets
|$
|5,817,121
|$
|5,803,526
|$
|5,465,645
|$
|5,810,364
|$
|5,407,954
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized)
|3.60
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.38
|%
|Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):
|Interest income
|$
|85,771
|$
|82,379
|$
|80,652
|$
|168,150
|$
|158,557
|Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)
|265
|260
|214
|525
|431
|Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|86,036
|82,639
|80,866
|168,675
|158,988
|Interest expense
|33,574
|33,948
|34,935
|67,522
|67,618
|Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|52,462
|$
|48,691
|$
|45,931
|$
|101,153
|$
|91,370
|Average total earning assets
|$
|5,817,121
|$
|5,803,526
|$
|5,465,645
|$
|5,810,364
|$
|5,407,954
|Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP)
|(42,592
|)
|(48,070
|)
|(59,225
|)
|(45,317
|)
|(57,186
|)
|Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,859,713
|$
|5,851,596
|$
|5,524,870
|$
|5,855,681
|$
|5,465,140
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|3.59
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.48
|%
|3.36
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common
equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP):
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|637,281
|$
|624,508
|$
|586,700
|Less: preferred equity
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|Common shareholders' equity
|579,496
|566,723
|528,915
|Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|43,874
|43,874
|43,874
|Less: core deposit intangible
|173
|190
|241
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|535,449
|$
|522,659
|$
|484,800
|Total assets
|$
|6,318,477
|$
|6,295,508
|$
|5,886,571
|Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|43,874
|43,874
|43,874
|Less: core deposit intangible
|173
|190
|241
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,274,430
|$
|6,251,444
|$
|5,842,456
|Ending shares outstanding
|21,119,894
|20,980,245
|20,998,117
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|27.44
|$
|27.01
|$
|25.19
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|25.35
|$
|24.91
|$
|23.09
|Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP)
|9.17
|%
|9.00
|%
|8.99
|%
|Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.53
|%
|8.36
|%
|8.30
|%
|Adjusted calculation of book value per common share (non-GAAP):
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|579,496
|$
|566,723
|$
|528,915
|Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|1,844
|1,487
|-
|Adjusted common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|581,340
|$
|568,210
|$
|528,915
|Ending shares outstanding
|21,119,894
|20,980,245
|20,998,117
|Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|27.53
|$
|27.08
|$
|25.19
|Adjusted calculation of tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|535,449
|$
|522,659
|$
|484,800
|Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|1,844
|1,487
|-
|Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|537,293
|$
|524,146
|$
|484,800
|Ending shares outstanding
|21,119,894
|20,980,245
|20,998,117
|Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|25.44
|$
|24.98
|$
|23.09
|Adjusted calculation of tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP):
|Adjusted common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|537,293
|$
|524,146
|$
|484,800
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,274,430
|$
|6,251,444
|$
|5,842,456
|Add: Merger costs (non-GAAP)
|1,886
|1,529
|-
|Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,276,316
|$
|6,252,973
|$
|5,842,456
|Adjusted tangible common equity / Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.56
|%
|8.38
|%
|8.30
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
|39,617
|$
|41,038
|$
|35,989
|$
|80,655
|$
|73,413
|Non-interest income
|$
|9,008
|$
|8,507
|$
|8,865
|$
|17,515
|$
|17,820
|Net interest income
|52,197
|48,431
|45,717
|100,628
|90,939
|Total revenue
|$
|61,205
|$
|56,938
|$
|54,582
|$
|118,143
|$
|108,759
|Efficiency ratio
|64.73
|%
|72.07
|%
|65.94
|%
|68.27
|%
|67.50
|%
|Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense
|$
|39,617
|$
|41,038
|$
|35,989
|$
|80,655
|$
|73,413
|Less: core deposit intangible amortization
|16
|17
|19
|33
|39
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|39,601
|$
|41,021
|$
|35,970
|$
|80,622
|$
|73,374
|Non-interest income
|$
|9,008
|$
|8,507
|$
|8,865
|$
|17,515
|$
|17,820
|Net interest income
|$
|52,197
|$
|48,431
|$
|45,717
|$
|100,628
|$
|90,939
|Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP)
|1,451
|1,464
|1,318
|2,915
|2,655
|Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|2,046
|2,076
|1,902
|4,122
|3,834
|Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|52,792
|49,043
|46,301
|101,835
|92,118
|Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|61,800
|$
|57,550
|$
|55,166
|$
|119,350
|$
|109,938
|Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|64.08
|%
|71.28
|%
|65.20
|%
|67.55
|%
|66.74
|%
|Adjusted calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|39,601
|$
|41,021
|$
|35,970
|$
|80,622
|$
|73,374
|Less: Merger costs (non-GAAP)
|357
|1,529
|-
|1,886
|-
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|39,244
|$
|39,492
|$
|35,970
|$
|78,736
|$
|73,374
|Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|61,800
|$
|57,550
|$
|55,166
|$
|119,350
|$
|109,938
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|63.50
|%
|68.62
|%
|65.20
|%
|65.97
|%
|66.74
|%
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of return on average assets:
|Net income
|$
|13,956
|$
|11,481
|$
|12,957
|$
|25,437
|$
|25,557
|Average total assets
|$
|6,235,036
|$
|6,220,575
|$
|5,854,978
|$
|6,227,901
|$
|5,792,485
|Return on average assets (GAAP) (annualized)
|0.90
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.89
|%
|Adjusted calculation of return on average assets (non-GAAP):
|Net income
|$
|13,956
|$
|11,481
|$
|12,957
|$
|25,437
|$
|25,557
|Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|357
|1,487
|-
|1,844
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|14,313
|$
|12,968
|$
|12,957
|$
|27,281
|$
|25,557
|Average total assets
|$
|6,235,036
|$
|6,220,575
|$
|5,854,978
|$
|6,227,901
|$
|5,792,485
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|0.92
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.89
|%
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of total deposits
|Total deposits
|$
|5,467,082
|$
|5,460,078
|$
|5,110,845
|Adjusted calculation of total deposits (non-GAAP):
|Total deposits
|$
|5,467,082
|$
|5,460,078
|$
|5,110,845
|Add: High cost municipal deposits
|77,690
|-
|-
|Adjusted total deposits (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,544,772
|$
|5,460,078
|$
|5,110,845
CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income
|$
|13,956
|$
|11,481
|$
|12,957
|$
|25,437
|$
|25,557
|Less: preferred stock dividends
|1,075
|1,075
|1,075
|2,150
|2,150
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,881
|$
|10,406
|$
|11,882
|$
|23,287
|$
|23,407
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|633,848
|$
|619,409
|$
|583,221
|$
|626,739
|$
|579,991
|Less: average goodwill & intangibles
|44,058
|44,074
|44,127
|44,066
|44,137
|Less: average preferred equity
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|57,785
|Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|532,005
|$
|517,550
|$
|481,309
|$
|524,888
|$
|478,069
|Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized)
|8.83
|%
|7.52
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.18
|%
|8.86
|%
|Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized)
|8.97
|%
|7.51
|%
|9.10
|%
|8.25
|%
|9.01
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|9.71
|%
|8.15
|%
|9.93
|%
|8.95
|%
|9.85
|%
|Adjusted calculation of return on average equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income
|$
|13,956
|$
|11,481
|$
|12,957
|$
|25,437
|$
|25,557
|Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|357
|1,487
|-
|1,844
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,313
|$
|12,968
|$
|12,957
|$
|27,281
|$
|25,557
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|633,848
|$
|619,409
|$
|583,221
|$
|626,739
|$
|579,991
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|9.06
|%
|8.49
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.78
|%
|8.86
|%
|Adjusted calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|12,881
|$
|10,406
|$
|11,882
|$
|23,287
|$
|23,407
|Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)
|357
|1,487
|-
|1,844
|-
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|$
|13,238
|$
|11,893
|$
|11,882
|$
|25,131
|$
|23,407
|Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|532,005
|$
|517,550
|$
|481,309
|$
|524,888
|$
|478,069
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized)
|9.98
|%
|9.32
|%
|9.93
|%
|9.66
|%
|9.85
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment