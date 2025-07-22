403
U.S. Halts UNESCO Funding Over Anti-Israel Bias, Social Activism And Cost Concerns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. government has decided to leave UNESCO and stop funding the agency by the end of 2026, according to official announcements from the State Department and the White House.
American officials say UNESCO has repeatedly shown bias against Israel, especially after it admitted Palestine as a member in 2011 and listed Jewish holy sites as Palestinian heritage.
U.S. authorities also claim the agency pushes political and social agendas, like diversity and inclusion programs, that do not align with American interests. The U.S. helped found UNESCO in 1945 and has left and rejoined the agency several times.
It left in 1984 blaming corruption and foreign political influence. Then, it returned in 2003, only to exit again in 2017 over similar complaints. After briefly returning in 2023, it is now withdrawing for a third time.
When fully participating, the U.S. provided up to 22% of UNESCO's budget. After 2011, due to a funding suspension, U.S. debt to UNESCO passed $600 million.
U.S. leaders explain that taxpayers should not pay for global groups that, in their view, act against allies, mismanage funds, or promote values they reject.
Since 2025, similar moves have seen the U.S. exit the UN Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization , cutting costs and shifting focus to direct bilateral or economic agreements.
Israeli officials welcome the U.S. action, saying it challenges unfair treatment in international agencies. UNESCO regrets the exit, warning that less funding reduces its work's impact.
For the U.S., the step reinforces control over national budget priorities, aiming to spend more at home or in ways that more clearly benefit American businesses and diplomacy.
