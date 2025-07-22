Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-22 03:11:17
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - EcoSynthetix Inc. : Announced it has received a new, second purchase order from a leading global pulp manufacturer for its proprietary strength aid, SurfLockTM. The purchase order represents approximately $800 thousand worth of material for immediate delivery with additional orders expected in the second half of 2025 to support their production schedule. EcoSynthetix Inc. shares T are trading up $0.28 at $4.34.

