FC Inter Gets Electric Fleet From Chinese Supplier

Italian football club Inter Milan has entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, marking a significant step in the automaker's expansion into the European market, Azernews reports.

The agreement, which runs until 2028, is part of BYD's broader efforts to boost its brand visibility and presence across Europe. As part of the collaboration, BYD will provide approximately 70 electric and hybrid vehicles for Inter's senior management, coaching staff, and players.

“We are proud that BYD has chosen Inter as its first football club partner. It's a strong endorsement of our growing global appeal,” said Giorgio Ricci, Inter's Chief Revenue Officer.

“This partnership opens the door to international campaigns and exclusive content for fans and consumers worldwide. We aim to co-create innovative projects that strengthen BYD's position as a leading global brand. The deal is initially set for three seasons, but as always, we hope it marks the beginning of a longer journey together.”

One highlight of the partnership is that Inter will be the first organization to receive a customized version of BYD's upcoming flagship EV, the Sealion 7. This version will be made available to the general public in a limited-edition release, aligning with both brands' premium image.

In addition, special vehicle purchase and leasing programs are being developed exclusively for Inter fans, combining BYD's automotive innovation with fan loyalty incentives.

The collaboration is also a key part of BYD's campaign to introduce its premium sub-brand DENZA to the European market, with Inter Milan serving as a high-profile ambassador for its entry.

BYD is currently the world's largest EV manufacturer by volume, having recently surpassed Tesla in global sales. Partnering with a club like Inter - with its international fan base and deep-rooted presence in European football - is not just a branding move, but a calculated play in the ongoing EV race on the global stage.