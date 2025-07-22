Azerbaijan's Shusha Hosts Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Vagif Poetry Days are once again being held in the city of Shusha on June 22, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Trend reports.

The event is attended by representatives of government institutions as well as renowned figures from the fields of science and culture.

The opening ceremony of the festival took place in the Gazakh district, the birthplace of Molla Panah Vagif, on July 14. The celebration continued in the city of Ganja on July 15 and in the Aghdam district on July 16, culminating on July 23 in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, a variety of programs including poetry readings, book exhibitions, musical performances, scientific conferences, and theatrical productions are being held at historical and cultural sites in Shusha-such as the Molla Panah Vagif museum-mausoleum complex restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Natavan's house, the Karabakh Hotel, and the Mehmandarov Estate.

The foundation of Vagif Poetry Days was laid in 1982 in Shusha on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. That year, with his participation, the poet's mausoleum and Poetry House were inaugurated, and it was officially decided to launch this literary celebration. Until 1991, the event was held annually, beginning in Gazakh and concluding on the breathtaking Cidir Plain in Shusha. However, this tradition was interrupted during the occupation of Karabakh in the 1990s.

Thanks to the historic Victory achieved under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in 2020, the revival of this cultural heritage became possible. Since 2021, Vagif Poetry Days have been held once again in Shusha, with renewed spirit. This is not only a celebration of literature but also a triumph of national pride, freedom, and the unwavering will to reclaim our lands.