Azerbaijan Holds Event On 150Th Anniversary Of National Press (PHOTO) (Update)


2025-07-22 03:07:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ An official event dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Press is being held on July 22 by the Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

The ceremony began with the reading of an address from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to media professionals on the occasion. The message was delivered by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration.

Later in the event, a group of media representatives was presented with the commemorative“150th Anniversary Medal of the Azerbaijani National Press” established by a relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

The ceremony continued with the screening of a specially prepared video and concluded with a cultural program.

The event, commemorating the anniversary of the National Press, brings together leaders of television channels, news agencies, and prominent print and online media outlets, as well as public figures.

