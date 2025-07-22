403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Highlights Northeast's Potential To Lead India's Textile Sector
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22 July 2025, Delhi: Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Tuesday (22 July, 2025) participated in a high-level task force meeting focused on strengthening the handloom and handicrafts sector in the Northeast. The meeting was chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, with esteemed attendees including Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Mizoram Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma, Assam's Minister for Handloom & Textiles Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MDoNER officials, along with senior officials from the Government of Manipur and the Government of India.
The Union Minister highlighted the Northeast's immense potential to spearhead India's sustainable fashion revolution, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Fashion for Environment and Empowerment.' With its rich legacy of eco-friendly practices, artisanal expertise, and exceptional craftsmanship, the region is uniquely positioned to lead the transition to green, inclusive fashion on a global scale. Shri Scindia said, "The Northeast must leverage its rich heritage in handlooms and handicrafts to generate livelihoods, foster innovation, and position India's cultural legacy on the global stage.”
Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh said that the Ministry of Textiles will work on the valuable suggestions shared by the North Eastern states in today's high-level task force meeting with full commitment and coordination, so that the art, culture, and artisans of the Northeast can get a global platform.
The meeting focused on revitalizing the Handicrafts & Handlooms ecosystem through targeted interventions such as improved market access, use of technology, capacity building, and sustainable livelihood creation. The task force aims to work with all stakeholders to promote the Handicrafts & Handlooms sector as a cornerstone of sustainable development and inclusive progress in the region.
During the meeting, the Union minister unveiled a transformative plan for the sector, emphasizing modernization through infrastructure upgrades, digital and design integration, and skill development. Key initiatives include establishing artisan clusters, setting up Common Facility Centres, and identifying flagship products across the region for national promotion. The roadmap emphasized market readiness by aligning Self-Help Groups with global standards and developing a bottom-up value chain, aiming to empower local crafts to flourish both domestically and internationally.
The Union Minister highlighted the Northeast's immense potential to spearhead India's sustainable fashion revolution, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Fashion for Environment and Empowerment.' With its rich legacy of eco-friendly practices, artisanal expertise, and exceptional craftsmanship, the region is uniquely positioned to lead the transition to green, inclusive fashion on a global scale. Shri Scindia said, "The Northeast must leverage its rich heritage in handlooms and handicrafts to generate livelihoods, foster innovation, and position India's cultural legacy on the global stage.”
Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh said that the Ministry of Textiles will work on the valuable suggestions shared by the North Eastern states in today's high-level task force meeting with full commitment and coordination, so that the art, culture, and artisans of the Northeast can get a global platform.
The meeting focused on revitalizing the Handicrafts & Handlooms ecosystem through targeted interventions such as improved market access, use of technology, capacity building, and sustainable livelihood creation. The task force aims to work with all stakeholders to promote the Handicrafts & Handlooms sector as a cornerstone of sustainable development and inclusive progress in the region.
During the meeting, the Union minister unveiled a transformative plan for the sector, emphasizing modernization through infrastructure upgrades, digital and design integration, and skill development. Key initiatives include establishing artisan clusters, setting up Common Facility Centres, and identifying flagship products across the region for national promotion. The roadmap emphasized market readiness by aligning Self-Help Groups with global standards and developing a bottom-up value chain, aiming to empower local crafts to flourish both domestically and internationally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment