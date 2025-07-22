New Historical Adventure Novel Explores A Riveting Quest For Gold, Glory, And Survival

“Canyon of Death” by Scott L. Miller. Available now.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A treasure buried long ago. And a trail to find the gold lost and cold until now.Canyon of Death, a gripping new novel by Scott Miller, takes the readers on a journey to rugged, sun-scorched landscapes, where even history forgot the location of French gold. Buried somewhere in the American Southwest, Emperor Maximilian assigned his elite soldiers to venture through Apache territory – their mission hidden beneath layers of political betrayal and desert dust.Canyon of Death is a gripping, multi-generational thriller that fuses American history, covert warfare, and personal redemption into a single explosive narrative.The story begins in 1867, when a secret shipment of gold, hidden deep within the American Southwest during the collapse of Emperor Maximilian's rule in Mexico, disappears without a trace. A century later, Zack Johnson, a disillusioned Vietnam veteran haunted by personal loss and moral betrayal, returns to his childhood roots in New Mexico. A letter from his long-deceased father reveals a buried secret tied to the missing treasure.What begins as a personal search becomes a dangerous collision with unresolved war crimes, powerful enemies from his past, and a conspiracy that refuses to die. As Zack tracks the gold, he is also forced to confront a more personal canyon...the space carved inside him by war, betrayal, and a shattered identity.With military precision, emotional depth, and haunting realism, Canyon of Death weaves together action, espionage, romance, and the legacy of war into a high-stakes mystery that stretches from 19th-century imperial Mexico to the darkest shadows of the Vietnam conflict.This is not just a search for lost gold. It is a fight for truth, justice, and the hope that one man can rewrite his legacy. Its vivid settings, rich historical detail, and tale of discovery and survival make Canyon of Death perfect for fans of adventure and historical fiction.The book is now available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats through Amazon and other major retailers.For press inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact: Parker PublishersAbout the AuthorScott is a semi-retired psychotherapist living in the Pacific northwest. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of seventeen and immediately after discharge enlisted in the AirForce whereupon his squadron was sent to southeast Asia to provide support during the Viet Nam war. After discharge he enrolled in CSULB completing a BA in psychology followed by a Master's in counseling. While pursuing his educational endeavors he worked for Northrop Aircraft as a subcontracts manager. Moving to the Northwest he entered private practice.Writing has always been of interest to him and now he has the time to devote to this. He is currently working on another adventure novel.

