Abu Dhabi Explores Affordable Housing For Residents In Bid To Tackle Illegal Partitions

Abu Dhabi authorities have stepped up efforts to prevent overcrowded and illegally divided villas , echoing concerns that came to the fore in Dubai last month following a city-wide clampdown on unauthorised accommodations.

While routine inspections and stricter enforcement are already in place, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) says it is also exploring long-term solutions that would make affordable housing more accessible to lower-income residents - including the potential refurbishment of older buildings and the reclassification of existing units for regulated shared use.

“As Abu Dhabi's population continues to grow, ensuring access to affordable, quality housing remains a key priority,” said Mohamed Almaazmi, Advisor at DMT.“Efforts have been made to introduce a broader mix of housing options that cater to different income segments, including low- and middle-income residents.”

Among the government's key initiatives is the Value Housing Programme, which encourages the development of reasonably priced units - from studios to larger apartments, within well-connected communities. The programme is part of the capital's preparation for an expected population increase of more than two million residents by 2040.

In recent weeks, increased attention has been paid to unregulated subletting practices that have surfaced in older villas and apartments, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods.“Common issues include unauthorised subletting and rental arrangements conducted outside official channels,” Almaazmi said.

“In particular, some accommodations are found to be leased through informal agreements that are not registered within the approved tenancy contract system, Tawtheeq.”

The municipality is carrying out regular inspections and has rolled out public awareness campaigns such as 'your home, your responsibility', urging landlords and tenants alike to formalise all rental agreements. Penalties for non-compliance can include fines and the suspension of access to tenancy registration services.

However, Almaazmi noted that the department is“open to a range of solutions that support varying housing needs beyond new construction alone". This includes the possible reclassification of older properties for legal shared use, provided safety and regulatory standards are met.

“Existing buildings may be eligible for reclassification through established channels,” he said.“At the same time, opportunities to encourage the refurbishment of older properties are being explored as part of broader actions to expand the availability of affordable housing in a balanced and sustainable manner.”

The approach suggests a more flexible stance than what has recently been observed in Dubai, where authorities have issued eviction notices to tenants occupying partitioned villas and other unauthorised conversions.

In Abu Dhabi, housing violations are handled on a case-by-case basis.“While compliance is essential, all cases are handled in a manner consistent with regulations and broader community welfare,” Almaazmi noted.

Authorities are also working with private developers to boost investment in affordable housing and worker accommodations, aiming to reduce the need for informal or illegal arrangements.“The broader objective is to support the development of well-integrated, sustainable communities and encourage more formal, accessible housing solutions over time,” he added.