Bobby Deol Movie 'Bandar' Selected For Toronto International Film Festival
The Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar (monkey) will be screened at the prestigious 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Sharing the update, Deol wrote on his Instagram handle, "The Story that should not have been told... But is the Offical Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film inspired by True Events is Premiering at #tiff50#bNdr #Bandar #MonkeyinaCage"Recommended For You
After his post, actor-sibling Sunny Deol congratulated him with heart emojis, while actor Vikrant Massey wrote, "Many congratulations, Sir"
Huma Qureshi commented, "Congratulations"
Anurag Kashyap's film, inspired by true events, will premiere at the film festival, taking place from September 4 to September 14.
Deol was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series featured Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.
Apart from this, the actor made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.
Meanwhile, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, will also be screened at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
The film recently received a nine-minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
Homebound revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied, a. However, as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.
Director Neeraj Ghaywan described Homebound as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival."
"It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."
Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment