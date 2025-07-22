403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Comcast Stock Signal 22/07: Should You Buy The Dip? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between 34.28 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone) and 35.10 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Comcast (CMCSA) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All three indices remain near record highs, but bearish trading volumes are rising. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence.
- The CMCSA D1 chart shows price action bouncing off a horizontal support zone. It also shows support from the ascending 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish but should move higher inside an ascending triangle. The trading volume on the bounce higher eclipsed average selling volumes. CMCSA corrected as the S&P 500 rallied to fresh highs, a significant bearish development, but volumes remain bullish.
- CMCSA Entry Level: Between 34.28 and 35.10 CMCSA Take Profit: Between 43.30 and 45.31 CMCSA Stop Loss: Between 31.44 and 32.20 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.18
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment