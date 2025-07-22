Hitron Technologies Americas And Mediacom Announce One Of The First DOCSIS 4.0 Emta Trial Deployments In The U.S

Product Shot of the Hitron CODA60V DOCSIS 4.0 Modem with Voice

- JR WaldenDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hitron Technologies Americas is proud to announce that Mediacom Communications is one of the first Internet Service Providers (ISP) in the United States to deploy a DOCSIS 4.0 Embedded Multimedia Terminal Adapter (eMTA) for initial field trials. This deployment is a significant milestone in the progression of broadband technology and places both companies at the forefront of cable industry innovation for DOCSIS 4.0.Mediacom is conducting limited customer trials with Hitron's CODA60V , a DOCSIS 4.0 eMTA that can provide multiple gigabit symmetrical speeds with legacy voice support. Delivering speeds nearing 10 Gbps in lab testing, the CODA60V offers ISPs a DOCSIS 4.0 modem integrated with carrier grade VoIP to utilize as a seamless upgrade for their upcoming DOCSIS 4.0 rollouts.“We are proud to be partnering with Mediacom on one of the first DOCSIS 4.0 eMTA trials in the United States,” said Greg Fisher, President and CTO of Hitron Technologies Americas. "The CODA60V is a game changing product that represents Hitron's dedication to innovation, quality and assisting operators in the future proofing of their networks." This deployment proves the readiness of our DOCSIS 4.0 strategy and lays the foundation for a new generation of hybrid fiber coax technology.The CODA60V, unveiled in late 2023, along with its data-only twin, the CODA60, is a compact yet highly effective platform that is capable of supporting up to 8 OFDM(A) downstream and 4 OFDMA upstream channels, real multi gigabit capability. It's voice band integrated voice capability makes it ideal for operators who want to continue to offer legacy voice services while enhancing broadband speed and reliability.“Mediacom is proud to be among the first to trial a DOCSIS 4.0 eMTA in a live network environment,” said JR Walden, SVP Technology at Mediacom Communications.“This trial underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of broadband performance and investing in solutions that keep our customers connected to the Internet at the fastest Internet speeds available. Hitron has been an outstanding partner in delivering a product that meets our rigorous technical and operational demands of DOCSIS 4.0.”Broadband demand is increasing and DOCSIS 4.0 is expected to be a key enabler of symmetrical multi gigabit speeds on existing HFC infrastructure. This early trial with Mediacom makes way for future deployments and the maintenance of leadership in broadband innovation.About Hitron TechnologiesWith more than 30 years of experience, Hitron Technologies has been a global leader in providing innovative Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to leading Broadband Service Providers all over the world. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the industry's evolving needs have made us the trusted partner of choice for service providers seeking to deliver high-performance connectivity to homes and businesses. With a strong focus on cutting-edge technology and cost-effective solutions, Hitron remains at the forefront of shaping the future of network connectivity. Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitron Technologies and is based in Centennial, Colorado.About Mediacom CommunicationsMediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable .

Lesley J Kirchman

Hitron Technologies Americas Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.