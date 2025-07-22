Vulcan V-PRO FLIGHT Named Official Ball Of DUPR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new partnership sets a standard across the sport, as all DUPR events and events operated by DUPR's partner leagues , tours, clubs and event organizers will be required to use the Vulcan V-PRO FLIGHT pickleball. This reinforces DUPR's commitment to consistency, quality, and the highest level of competitive integrity.

"DUPR is built on accuracy and trust. We only align with partners who meet that standard," said Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR. "Vulcan has proven to be the best ball in the game, and this partnership raises the bar for every player who steps on the court."

Vulcan's V-PRO FLIGHT technology is regarded as best-in-class, delivering elite performance, durability, and accuracy. Already trusted as the Official Ball of Major League Pickleball (MLP), Vulcan now strengthens its position as the leading brand in pickleball ball technology.

"We're proud to become the Official Ball of DUPR," said Jeremy Nef, President of Vulcan Pickleball. "DUPR is the backbone of competitive pickleball, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting players at every level - with the most advanced ball on the market."

Together, DUPR and Vulcan are shaping the future of competitive pickleball.

About Vulcan

Vulcan Pickleball is the premier equipment brand in pickleball and the creators of the V-PRO FLIGHT pickleball. The V-PRO FLIGHT is the official ball of DUPR, High School Pickleball, Collegiate Pickleball, Minor League Pickleball, and Major League Pickleball. Trusted by recreational players and professional pickleball players alike, the V-PRO FLIGHT is "The Official Ball of Pickleball". Learn more at vulcanpickleball

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), PPA, Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and Collegiate Pickleball, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit to sign up and learn more.

