Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter Joins Loosid To Combat Addiction Crisis In Philadelphia And Beyond

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mayor Nutter will work with Loosid to introduce its newest digital solution, SAMTM AI , to employers, unions, and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) throughout Philadelphia and across the country. SAMTM, which stands for Sobriety and Addiction Mentor, is Loosid's virtual mentor designed to guide individuals through sobriety one day at a time. Now powered by artificial intelligence, SAMTM Ai can build predictive relapse models by learning from each user's unique journey.

"Addiction can come with deep stigma and shame, and many people struggle to say they need help," said MJ Gottlieb, co-founder and CEO of Loosid. "We created SAMTM to offer a nonjudgmental, empathetic, and compassionate virtual companion who's there for you at any hour. Mayor Nutter's leadership and dedication to public service will help us bring this life-changing technology to people who need it most, starting in Philadelphia and expanding nationwide."

"It is a great honor to be asked to serve as an Advisor to this important company focused on one of the greatest issues in America - the challenge, and sometimes sadly, the tragedy, of addiction," says Mayor Nutter. "The team at Loosid has developed the technology and the infrastructure of support that many individuals need to stay on the right path of a healthy and productive life."

Addiction takes a staggering toll on individuals and the workforce, with over $1.45 trillion in economic loss and societal harm annually due to substance use disorders, and more than 252 million missed workdays from alcohol-related absences alone. As Loosid prepares to deploy SAMTM into workplace environments, the company is focused on shifting addiction support from a reactive approach to a proactive, preventative solution.

Mayor Nutter will also serve as a spokesperson for Loosid on issues surrounding the addiction crisis in Philadelphia, including the devastating impact of fentanyl in neighborhoods like Kensington and across the greater Philadelphia region.

"Philadelphia, and so many other cities across America, and around the world, are impacted daily by the costs and lost productivity of our workforce because of the disease of addiction," Mayor Nutter explains. "As a former public servant, and now as an active citizen, I've always tried to support individuals and families in the journey of recovery. Loosid is that opportunity for me to be of service again."

Loosid views Philadelphia as a critical region in its mission to fight addiction, and sees Mayor Nutter's involvement as a major step forward in reaching individuals, workplaces, and communities in need of support.

About Loosid

Loosid is a comprehensive lifestyle brand redefining what it means to be sober. More than just an app, Loosid is dedicated to helping people embrace a proud, fulfilling life, free from drugs and alcohol. Loosid's current main initiatives include:



The Loosid Sober App , which has grown to over 350,000 members and 17 million user sessions to date, offers community support, sober dating, daily gratitude, and resources for navigating recovery.

The Loosid Sober Shop , the most popular destination to shop for sober merchandise including apparel, household items, sobriety gifts, treatment wall art, and more, provides the opportunity for individuals to recover out loud & inspire others to explore a sober life. The Loosid Marketplace , which offers Loosid members exclusive discounts on over 35 sobriety and wellness brands, acting as the central hub to help individuals navigate sobriety and rebuild their lives after addiction.

Through technology and community, Loosid empowers people to connect, express themselves, and live joyfully on the journey of sobriety.

