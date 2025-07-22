Base Molecular Resonancetm Technologies Appoints Adam Jarvis As Senior Vice President, Government & Defense Programs

STUART, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular ResonanceTM Technologies (BMRT) proudly announces the appointment of Adam Jarvis as Senior Vice President, Government & Defense Programs . A decorated military leader with more than 36 years of service, Adam brings unmatched experience spanning tactical operations, advanced systems development, and global special operations missions.

For 25 of those years, Adam served as a member of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) -the U.S. Army's elite helicopter force. As an instructor pilot, staff officer, safety director, branch chief, and technical director for research and development, he led teams across every continent except Antarctica. He achieved the highest level of qualification within the Regiment: National Mission Planner and Flight Lead .

Adam directly supported America's most elite ground forces in combat across multiple theaters. His actions in these environments earned him some of the military's highest honors, including the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in aerial flight , 14 Air Medals , and 4 for valor in direct combat .

Most recently, Adam led USSOCOM's advanced aviation integration efforts, overseeing capability development, test infrastructure, and operational fielding of complex airborne platforms. His ability to translate engineering design into battlefield performance has made him a respected figure in defense innovation and acquisition circles.

At BMRT, Adam will drive strategy and implementation for the company's government and defense engagements. His appointment marks a critical step as BMRT scales its Base Molecular ResonanceTM (BMRTM) technology across Department of Defense and intelligence community applications.

"Adam's leadership, credibility, and firsthand understanding of the end user bring a new dimension to our team," said Robert "Bo" Short, Co-Founder and CEO of BMRT. "His ability to lead in high-stakes combat environments and then translate that experience into technical leadership is rare. Adam knows what warfighters and acquisition leaders actually need and that makes him invaluable as we expand our national security mission."

Lee Duke, Co-Founder and President of BMRT, added , "Few individuals understand the complete lifecycle of defense innovation like Adam does, from concept to test, fielding, and combat validation. His insight into joint force requirements and operational integration will accelerate our ability to meet the needs of mission-critical programs."

Adam's focus will be ensuring BMRT's patented detection platform is aligned with real-world government needs and deployed where it can make the greatest impact.

"BMRT's technology is unlike anything I've seen in my career," said Adam. "Its ability to detect high-threat substances and even disease through solid materials, in real time and without contact, offers a capability our country urgently needs. I've spent my life working to ensure our warfighters have the tools to succeed. Joining BMRT is a continuation of that mission."

BMRT's patented Base Molecular ResonanceTM (BMRTM) technology has been independently validated by the Centre for Applied Innovation at York St. John University in England , demonstrating 100% accuracy in blind and double-blind tests with no false-positives or negatives. The platform enables non-invasive, real-time detection of every element on the periodic table, over 200 cancers and diseases, and high-threat substances including weapons, explosives, and narcotics.

BMRT currently holds 20 patent assets and has received an independent $60.3 billion intellectual property valuation across 56 global use cases.

