HUG Hydronics Ships Its 500Th Radiant Heating Tank As Demand Grows For Simpler, Smarter Hydronics

HUG Hydronics is based in Pine River, MN

HUG Hydronics system paired with an electric boiler

Ryan Hunt stands beside a prototype HUG Mini system

HUG Hydronics celebrates its 500th system shipped, marking a major milestone in simplified, energy-efficient radiant heating innovation.

- Ryan Hunt - HUG Hydronics PresidentPINE RIVER, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HUG Hydronics, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of pre-assembled in-floor radiant heating systems, has officially shipped its 500th Tank System, marking a key milestone in the transition from traditional, contractor-intensive boiler systems to streamlined, builder-friendly hydronics. As more homeowners and professionals seek efficient, low-complexity heating solutions, HUG's compact system is gaining momentum across North America.“This milestone is a sign of what's changing in the building industry,” said Ryan Hunt, President of HUG Hydronics.“Builders and homeowners alike are tired of complicated mechanical rooms. They want systems that are clean, consistent, and easy to install, and that's exactly what HUG Hydronics delivers. The fact that we've shipped over 500 units is proof that this approach is resonating.”Industry data backs the shift. A 2024 report by TechnavioPlus projects the radiant heating & cooling market to increase $2.39 billion by 2029, driven by energy efficient goals and a desire to move away from forced air systems. Radiant heating can reduce energy use by 20-40%, while providing cleaner indoor air and a more even heat distribution (according to NewHomeSource).Serving the US and Canada, HUG Hydronics supports contractors, high-performance builders like SIP and ICF home specialists, and DIY homeowners. Its systems are already in place across hundreds of homes, garages, basements, workshops, and other energy-efficient builds, proving that radiant heating can be powerful and practical without losing accessibility.The HUG Tank arrives fully assembled and ready to install, with submersible circulation pumps, a fully customizable control board, diagnostic lights, and integrated alarms. Designed to pair with the PEX tubing installed in your floors, the system installs in about an hour with common tools, requiring no boiler license as with traditional hydronics systems.About HUG Hydronics:HUG Hydronics manufactures pre-assembled radiant tank systems designed to simplify in-floor hydronics. It's perfect for contractors, DIY builders, and homeowners. With intuitive labeling, integrated controls, and proven reliability, HUG reduces install times, eliminates boiler room clutter, and delivers lasting comfort. Learn more at

Colin McLain

Hunt Utilities Group

+1 218-587-5001

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.