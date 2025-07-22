PECO Pallet Earns 2025 Inbound Logistics 'Green 75' Award For Leadership In Sustainable Supply Chains
This marks the fifth consecutive year PECO has earned a place on the Green 75 list.
PECO is widely regarded as a sustainability leader in the pallet industry, providing its signature red, high-quality block pallets through a robust North American network. Sustainability is deeply embedded in its operations and company culture, with ongoing environmental initiatives that reduce waste, extend pallet lifecycles, and conserve natural resources.
"At PECO, sustainability is not just a phrase – it's a core part of how we operate and who we are," said Joe Dagnese, PECO's chief executive officer. "As a company providing essential assets and services to thousands of businesses, we embrace sustainability not only as being a responsible environmental steward, but as a value-driven business practice that delivers operational value and provides PECO and its customers with recognized competitive advantage."
PECO's pooled pallet system supports a circular supply chain model by emphasizing reuse, repair, and recycling, helping reduce dependence on single-use alternatives. The company's efforts include proactive pallet maintenance, landfill diversion, composting, and transportation optimization-all of which contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting resource efficiency.
As the primary platform for shipping goods across industries-on trucks, intermodal rail, and more-pallets play a critical role in supply chains. PECO serves a broad range of sectors, including consumer packaged goods, grocery, agriculture, big-box retailers, club stores, and local and regional distributors.
About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is one of North America's leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit .
