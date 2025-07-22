PECO Pallet Earns 2025 Inbound Logistics 'Green 75' Award For Leadership In Sustainable Supply Chains

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This prestigious recognition highlights the company as one of the 75 leading organizations that 'walk the walk' when it comes to meaningful sustainability in supply chain and logistics operations," said Felecia Stratton, editor and associate publisher of Inbound Logistics. "In today's global landscape, where environmental responsibility is more critical than ever, earning a place on the G75 list is a notable achievement."

This marks the fifth consecutive year PECO has earned a place on the Green 75 list.

PECO is widely regarded as a sustainability leader in the pallet industry, providing its signature red, high-quality block pallets through a robust North American network. Sustainability is deeply embedded in its operations and company culture, with ongoing environmental initiatives that reduce waste, extend pallet lifecycles, and conserve natural resources.

"At PECO, sustainability is not just a phrase – it's a core part of how we operate and who we are," said Joe Dagnese, PECO's chief executive officer. "As a company providing essential assets and services to thousands of businesses, we embrace sustainability not only as being a responsible environmental steward, but as a value-driven business practice that delivers operational value and provides PECO and its customers with recognized competitive advantage."

PECO's pooled pallet system supports a circular supply chain model by emphasizing reuse, repair, and recycling, helping reduce dependence on single-use alternatives. The company's efforts include proactive pallet maintenance, landfill diversion, composting, and transportation optimization-all of which contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting resource efficiency.

As the primary platform for shipping goods across industries-on trucks, intermodal rail, and more-pallets play a critical role in supply chains. PECO serves a broad range of sectors, including consumer packaged goods, grocery, agriculture, big-box retailers, club stores, and local and regional distributors.

To view the full list of Inbound Logistics' 2025 Green Supply Chain Partners, visit:



