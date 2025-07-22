Telangana CM To Brief Congress High Command On Caste Survey
The initiative, aimed at promoting social justice through data-driven policymaking, is now drawing national attention.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, addressing the media, said the delegation - comprising senior ministers, including himself - will meet the party leadership on Thursday.
The team will also engage with MPs across party lines to seek broader support for proposed legislation enabling the inclusion of caste data in the national census.
Highlighting the state's commitment to equitable development, Vikramarka said Telangana has adopted a transparent and scientific approach in conducting the caste-based socio-economic survey.
“The Telangana Model is being recognised nationally for its inclusivity and data-driven execution,” he noted.
The Deputy CM credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for conceptualising the survey, stating,“It was Rahul ji's vision that laid the foundation for this exercise. Today, the impact of this initiative is visible at the national level, with the Union Government now considering the inclusion of caste data in the upcoming national census.”
Vikramarka criticised the BJP for initially opposing the idea of a caste census.“It was only after pressure from Telangana and Rahul Gandhi's persistent demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that caste data will be included in the national population census,” he said.
He also spoke about the Telangana government's recent decision to increase reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.
Based on the empirical findings from the caste survey, two Bills were passed in the State Legislature to effect this change and sent to the Centre through the Governor for Presidential assent.
The state government is now working to build parliamentary support for these Bills.“Parties that supported the legislation in the State Assembly should also back it in Parliament,” Vikramarka urged.
He further stated that once the Governor clears the ordinance enabling 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections, the state will move ahead with its implementation. The government, he said, is fully prepared to address any legal hurdles that may arise.
