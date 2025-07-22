Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Economist Expects Azerbaijan's Central Bank To Cut Interest Rates

Economist Expects Azerbaijan's Central Bank To Cut Interest Rates


2025-07-22 10:06:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

On July 23, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to announce its fifth interest rate decision of the year, amid easing inflationary pressure and stable macroeconomic signals. Market watchers are closely monitoring whether the bank will maintain its cautious stance or signal the beginning of a monetary policy shift.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN22072025000195011045ID1109832409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search