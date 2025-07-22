Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Probes into Air Traffic System Disruption

2025-07-22 09:57:03
(MENAFN) Polish officials have launched an investigation following a significant disruption to the country’s national air traffic management system, which impacted operations at several airports. The Interior Ministry confirmed that security agencies are currently assessing whether the incident could be linked to sabotage.

According to Jacek Dobrzynski, the ministry’s spokesperson, “due to a failure of the air traffic management system used by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency,” Minister Tomasz Siemoniak “immediately activated the relevant services upon receiving the alert.”

Dobrzynski added that agents from the Internal Security Agency are actively “gathering information on the matter, analyzing it, and verifying it for possible sabotage.”

He called for public calm and cautioned against the dissemination of false information.

