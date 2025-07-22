Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ryder Cup Set to Head Back to Spain in 2031

Ryder Cup Set to Head Back to Spain in 2031


2025-07-22 09:48:06
(MENAFN) The Ryder Cup, a biennial golf showdown between Europe and the United States, is set to make its way back to Spain in 2031, organizers revealed on Tuesday.

In a social media announcement, the Ryder Cup confirmed that the 2031 edition will be staged at Camiral Golf and Wellness, a venue located near Girona.

Spain last hosted the tournament in 1997 at Valderrama in Andalusia, where Team Europe triumphed with legendary golfer Seve Ballesteros serving as captain.

"As well as being one of the most prestigious competitions in the sporting calendar, the Ryder is an exceptional platform to show the capacity Spain has to host important events," said Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, president of Spain's sports council.

