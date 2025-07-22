Middleground Capital Announces Seven Promotions Across Multiple Offices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Ky., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, today announced that it has promoted seven of its professionals to more senior positions within the firm. The individuals serve in a range of roles across the organization, including investment, business development, operations, and accounting.



Shelby Hundley has been promoted to Managing Director, Chief of Staff . Based in the firm's Lexington, KY headquarters, Shelby acts as a strategic and operational cornerstone, partnering with the Managing Partner to translate the firm's vision into actionable goals while driving optimization and efficiency. Shelby joined MiddleGround in 2021 following her time at General Electric, where she led long-term synergies, organizational growth, and both employee and union relations for Oil & Gas and Steam Power segments. Shelby holds a master's degree in human resource management from the University of Central Florida as well as a master's degree in safety, security, and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University.



Erica Richardson has been named Vice President . Based in MiddleGround's headquarters in Lexington, KY, Erica works on the transaction team. She joined the firm in 2022, bringing experience from Wells Fargo, where she was an Investment Banking Analyst, and from Harbor View Advisors, where she was an Associate. Erica holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Zachary Spencer has been named Vice President . Working out of MiddleGround's New York office, Zachary is a member of the investment team focusing on due diligence and underwriting activities. He joined MiddleGround in 2021 after working at Wells Fargo in the Industrials group, where he concentrated on building product manufacturers. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Auburn University.



Taylor Hall has been named Vice President . Working from MiddleGround's headquarters in Lexington, KY, Taylor collaborates with management teams across the portfolio to drive value creation through operational initiatives. Prior to joining MiddleGround in 2021, he held roles at GE Appliances within its financial development program. He holds a master's in business administration from Indiana University.



Graham Sparks has been promoted to Senior Associate . Based in MiddleGround's New York office, he works on deal origination as part of the firm's Business Development team. Before joining MiddleGround in 2022, Graham worked at JP Morgan where he was a Private Banking Analyst. Graham holds a bachelor's degree in finance and administration from the University of Kentucky.



Sebastian Ruff has been elevated to Senior Associate in MiddleGround's EU location in Amsterdam. In this role, Sebastian provides the deal team with support in evaluating and executing transactions, specifically analyzing portfolio company performance and business initiatives. He was an Associate at global investment bank Harris Williams prior to coming to MiddleGround in 2023. Sebastian holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt and a master's degree in management from the University of Mannheim.

Tyler Sebastian has been named Senior Accountant . Working from MiddleGround's headquarters in Lexington, KY, he participates in various accounting activities for the firm, including accounts payable and prepaids, along with other financial reporting tasks. Tyler holds a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in accounting and data from Northern Kentucky University, and first joined the firm in 2022.



“These promotions reflect the depth of talent across our firm and the meaningful contributions each individual has made in their respective areas,” said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround.“We're proud to recognize their hard work spanning various business units and offices – from investment and business development to accounting and operations – and are excited to support their continued growth as we scale to meet the evolving needs of our investors and portfolio companies.”

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $4.1 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: .

