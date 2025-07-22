Grasping Solana's Bull Market Target Of $6,000, Goldenmining Launches Cloud Staking Contracts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, England, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the volatility of the crypto market intensifies, many investors are hesitant about their positions: should they clear their positions or reduce their positions? Or look for a more stable investment method. GoldenMining launches Solana cloud staking contracts to help investors easily realize asset appreciation.

Solana's technology and ecology are constantly improving, and the market is generally optimistic about its future growth potential, with a target price of around $6,000. The network activity and total locked value have grown steadily, showing strong momentum. Solana uses a staking mechanism to support network security, and coin holders receive rewards through staking. After users purchase GoldenMining contracts, the platform manages the staking on their behalf, and the income is settled daily, without user operation, safe and stable. Mining Solana: Popular Contract Recommendations

contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income VOLCMINER D1 Lite $15 $0.6 $15.6 Elphapex DG1+ $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $500 $32.5 $532.5 AntminerL916GH $1000 $135 $1135 L917GH $3000 $621 $3621 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $5000 $1400 $6400 Elphapex DG2 - 25-Day $8000 $2900 $10900 Elphapex DG2+ - 30-Day $15000 $6750 $21750





A brief introduction: What is Solana staking contract

In actual operation, Solana's staking is different from traditional "mining". It is to participate in network consensus and obtain rewards by entrusting the SOL held to the verification node. In order to lower the technical threshold, GoldenMining has contracted this process and launched the Solana cloud staking contract. Users do not need to build nodes or configure wallets. After purchasing the contract, the platform will complete the staking on their behalf. The income is distributed daily and the process is transparent

How to participate in the Solana cloud staking contract

Visit the GoldenMining official website, complete the registration and activate the account. The system will automatically issue a $15 trial fund. You can try the SOL contract directly without recharging, and experience the income and platform operation first.

Flexible and convenient multi-currency recharge: The platform supports the recharge and withdrawal of multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), etc., with simple operation and fast arrival, meeting the usage habits and capital needs of different users.

Choose a contract



According to the funds and needs, choose a suitable Solana staking contract, you can start the cloud miner, and the platform will automatically convert the funds and stake Solana on your behalf. After the contract is signed, the system will automatically settle the income into the account every day, and the income can be generated within 24 hours without manual operation by the user.

Daily income

After the contract is activated, the user will receive stable income every day, without manual operation, and support withdrawal or reinvestment at any time.

The user's funds are safely stored in a first-tier bank, and all users' personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, which is underwritten by AIG Insurance Company to ensure the safety of users' funds

Looking forward to the future, win-win cooperation

With the continuous maturity of blockchain technology and Solana ecology, staking has become an important means of asset appreciation. GoldenMining keeps pace with the development of the industry and is committed to providing investors with safe and convenient staking services. Through professional management and continuous optimization, the platform helps users to obtain stable income and effectively reduce the risks brought by market fluctuations. In the future, GoldenMining will continue to pay attention to market trends, improve the service system, and help investors seize Solana's growth opportunities and achieve steady wealth improvement.

