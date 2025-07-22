Grasping Solana's Bull Market Target Of $6,000, Goldenmining Launches Cloud Staking Contracts
|contract
|Investment Amount
|Contract Rewards
|Total income
|VOLCMINER D1 Lite
|$15
|$0.6
|$15.6
|Elphapex DG1+
|$100
|$3
|$106
|Bitmain S23 Hyd
|$500
|$32.5
|$532.5
|AntminerL916GH
|$1000
|$135
|$1135
|L917GH
|$3000
|$621
|$3621
|ElphaPex DG Hydro1
|$5000
|$1400
|$6400
|Elphapex DG2 - 25-Day
|$8000
|$2900
|$10900
|Elphapex DG2+ - 30-Day
|$15000
|$6750
|$21750
A brief introduction: What is Solana staking contract
In actual operation, Solana's staking is different from traditional "mining". It is to participate in network consensus and obtain rewards by entrusting the SOL held to the verification node. In order to lower the technical threshold, GoldenMining has contracted this process and launched the Solana cloud staking contract. Users do not need to build nodes or configure wallets. After purchasing the contract, the platform will complete the staking on their behalf. The income is distributed daily and the process is transparent
How to participate in the Solana cloud staking contract
Visit the GoldenMining official website, complete the registration and activate the account. The system will automatically issue a $15 trial fund. You can try the SOL contract directly without recharging, and experience the income and platform operation first.
Flexible and convenient multi-currency recharge: The platform supports the recharge and withdrawal of multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), etc., with simple operation and fast arrival, meeting the usage habits and capital needs of different users.
Choose a contract
According to the funds and needs, choose a suitable Solana staking contract, you can start the cloud miner, and the platform will automatically convert the funds and stake Solana on your behalf. After the contract is signed, the system will automatically settle the income into the account every day, and the income can be generated within 24 hours without manual operation by the user.
Daily income
After the contract is activated, the user will receive stable income every day, without manual operation, and support withdrawal or reinvestment at any time.
The user's funds are safely stored in a first-tier bank, and all users' personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, which is underwritten by AIG Insurance Company to ensure the safety of users' funds
Looking forward to the future, win-win cooperation
With the continuous maturity of blockchain technology and Solana ecology, staking has become an important means of asset appreciation. GoldenMining keeps pace with the development of the industry and is committed to providing investors with safe and convenient staking services. Through professional management and continuous optimization, the platform helps users to obtain stable income and effectively reduce the risks brought by market fluctuations. In the future, GoldenMining will continue to pay attention to market trends, improve the service system, and help investors seize Solana's growth opportunities and achieve steady wealth improvement.
For more information, please visit the official website:
For business cooperation, please contact the official email:
Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.CONTACT: email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
