Paylocity Advances One Unified HCM And Finance Platform With Launch Of Integrated Spend Management Solution

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity, a leading provider of cloud-based HR, payroll and spend management solutions, today announced the launch of Paylocity for Finance , a strategic expansion of its modern workforce platform into the Office of the CFO. The new product family brings finance and HR teams together through a unified system grounded in the employee record.

As part of today's launch, Paylocity has integrated Airbase – an award-winning spend management solution recently recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation – that helps finance teams automate operations; gain real-time visibility and control; and deliver a seamless, intuitive employee experience, into its HCM platform. Organizations can now manage both payroll and non-payroll spend in a single system, grounded in the employee record and tightly integrated with their general ledger, thereby eliminating disconnected systems, manual processes, and approval bottlenecks.

Paylocity for Finance's flexible, configurable workflows automate critical business processes, reduce manual work and drive efficiencies, and equip leaders with modern, AI-powered solutions that bridge the gap between HR and finance.

Using the employee record as the basis for Unified Business Operations is a natural evolution of modern HCM platforms, according to Forrester, a leading global research firm. Its 2025 Human Capital Management Solutions Landscape report1 noted,“HCM being the employee system of record acts as the connective tissue between systems, with an ideal foundation to ensure that employee data flows seamlessly across the enterprise. Spend management (to cover expense management, bill pay, and corporate cards) is now considered an expansion of the traditional HCM model.”

Paylocity for Finance: A Full Suite of Spend Management Tools

Paylocity for Finance includes five core modules, with additional tools to support strategic planning and spend management.



AP Automation: Streamlines invoice processing and vendor payments in more than 200 countries with automated workflows and embedded approvals to ensure speed, control, and compliance.

Expense Management: Delivers a single enhanced expense solution with AI-powered, touchless expense reports, now the standard for all new clients across Paylocity's HCM and spend management products.

Corporate Cards: Enables clients to issue virtual or physical cards with built-in controls and real-time tracking, while integrating with existing Visa, Mastercard and American Express card programs, to provide centralized visibility and control of all card spend.

Guided Procurement: Centralizes purchase requests with intuitive, policy-compliant workflows and visibility across departments. Headcount Planning: Aligns Finance, HR and Talent Acquisition with a comprehensive solution to proactively plan, approve and adjust workforce needs in real time, ensuring alignment to budget even as headcount evolves.



Integrated with Paylocity's HCM platform and top ERP and general ledger systems such as NetSuite, QuickBooks, MS Dynamics and Sage Intacct, Paylocity for Finance delivers real-time financial data and seamless accounting reconciliation, enabling faster month-end close and tighter financial control.

“Paylocity for Finance is a natural evolution of our mission to simplify work through innovation,” said Toby Williams, President and CEO of Paylocity.“This expansion empowers finance teams with AI-powered, automated solutions seamlessly integrated into the Paylocity platform. By unifying data to connect critical workflows, we deliver enhanced visibility, improved efficiency, and an exceptional user experience that drives value through increased adoption.”

Connecting HR and Finance in a Single Platform

Because Paylocity for Finance is built into the company's HCM platform, employees can submit expense reports and spend requests in the same system they already use for payroll, time tracking, and benefits. Managers benefit from a single, centralized task list for all approvals, whether for time off, expenses, or purchases, making it easier to stay on top of workflows. To further support ease of use and higher adoption, a fully integrated mobile version of the experience will be available in Fall 2025.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit .

