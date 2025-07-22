Islamic Development Bank Institute And Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College Of Business & Entrepreneurship Launch Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 22, 2025/ - - The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) () and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC) are pleased to announce the launch of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Flagship Program, as part of a strategic collaboration aimed at nurturing the next generation of innovative entrepreneurial leaders.
The partnership reflects a shared vision to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs across IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities worldwide, fostering sustainable growth through innovation, ethical business practices, and economic inclusion.
Participants of the program will gain access to world-class faculty, diverse global perspectives, and peer learning opportunities, enabling them to build impactful networks and acquire actionable skills.
The Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Flagship Program consists of three intensive modules, combining live online sessions with immersive in-person experiences at the MBSC campus in King Abdullah Economic City.
In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General, IsDB Institute, said, 'Our strategic collaboration with MBSC is inspired by our commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and dynamic learning experiences.'
For his part, Professor Zeger Degraeve, Executive Dean, MBSC, said, 'Prince MBSC's collaboration with the IsDB reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunities and delivering credible world-class business education.'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment