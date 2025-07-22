Islamic Development Bank Institute And Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College Of Business & Entrepreneurship Launch Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)- The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) () and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC) are pleased to announce the launch of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Flagship Program, as part of a strategic collaboration aimed at nurturing the next generation of innovative entrepreneurial leaders.

The partnership reflects a shared vision to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs across IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities worldwide, fostering sustainable growth through innovation, ethical business practices, and economic inclusion.

Participants of the program will gain access to world-class faculty, diverse global perspectives, and peer learning opportunities, enabling them to build impactful networks and acquire actionable skills.

The Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Flagship Program consists of three intensive modules, combining live online sessions with immersive in-person experiences at the MBSC campus in King Abdullah Economic City.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General, IsDB Institute, said, 'Our strategic collaboration with MBSC is inspired by our commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and dynamic learning experiences.'

For his part, Professor Zeger Degraeve, Executive Dean, MBSC, said, 'Prince MBSC's collaboration with the IsDB reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunities and delivering credible world-class business education.'