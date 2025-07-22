MENAFN - GetNews)



Michael Maryash, founder of Cardinal Treatment Center, continues his long-standing work in addiction recovery across Ohio and Newark by strengthening access to care and expanding the clinic's presence for families in need.

For more than a decade, Michael Maryash has helped people walk through the hardest moments of their lives. As the founder of Cardinal Treatment Center , he's guided hundreds of patients and families through recovery quietly, without headlines or fanfare. His work began in Newark, New Jersey and later expanded to Ohio, where Cardinal now operates as a full-service addiction recovery center rooted in community care.

The mission is simple: provide compassionate, evidence-based treatment that helps people rebuild their lives. At Cardinal, that means residential and outpatient programs tailored to the individual, not the label. The staff includes medical professionals, counselors, and peer support leaders who treat the whole person, not just the addiction.

“We believe every person deserves a real chance to heal,” Maryash says.“That starts with being seen and heard, not just processed.”

As part of the clinic's broader mission, Cardinal also supports three nonprofit efforts that serve survivors of domestic violence, orphaned children, and underserved communities. These partnerships aren't about marketing; they reflect the same values that guide the clinic's day-to-day work: trust, dignity, and second chances.







Recently, Cardinal partnered with the team at BlitzMetrics to improve the clinic's digital presence, not for exposure, but for access. Many families search online in moments of panic or urgency. Ensuring Cardinal can be found by someone searching for“addiction recovery in Southern Ohio” or“residential rehab near Portsmouth” means lives can be reached before they're lost.

“It's not about traffic or rankings,” said Dennis Yu, founder of BlitzMetrics.“It's about making sure someone's mom or son can find the help they need right when they need it most.”

Michael's approach to recovery is rooted in connection. The clinic's philosophy is based on long-term healing, not quick fixes. Patients engage with trauma-informed care, group therapy, relapse prevention, and family integration-all within a structured, compassionate environment.

Cardinal Treatment Center's location in Southern Ohio serves a wide region, but its impact often feels personal. Each intake begins with listening. Each plan is built around the human in the room, not a standard protocol.

Maryash believes recovery starts the moment someone realizes they're not alone. That's why making Cardinal easier to find, online and in the real world, is also part of the mission.

“We've helped people come back from the edge,” he says.“But they have to know we're here first.”

A recent feature from BlitzMetrics shares more about the digital work behind the scenes to support Cardinal's mission:

About Cardinal Treatment Center

Cardinal Treatment Center is based in Southern Ohio and provides outpatient and residential recovery programs for individuals facing drug and alcohol addiction. Founded by Michael Maryash, the clinic takes a whole-person approach to care, grounded in evidence-based treatment and community connection.