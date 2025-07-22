Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan's Zaamin Technopark Turns Into Hot Spot For Foreign Investment

2025-07-22 09:07:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22. A series of new investment projects totaling about $250 million will be launched in Uzbekistan's Zaamin Technopark, Trend reports.

The technopark, currently under development on a 400-hectare site, is part of a broader strategy to attract high-value industries to the Jizzakh region. In the first phase, construction and implementation have already begun on nine investment projects. An additional five promising initiatives are being prepared as part of the second phase.

Key developments include joint ventures with Longze Investment Group to manufacture medical and security equipment, and a collaboration with Foxit to produce laptops, tablets, servers, and routers. Other projects will focus on the production of leather and sports footwear, construction materials, porcelain tableware, and chemical products.

The projects are designed to generate high value-added products, with approximately 70 percent of the output targeted for export markets.

Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region has seen remarkable growth in foreign investment in recent years. In 2018, the region attracted just $18 million in foreign capital. By the end of last year, that figure had exceeded $1 billion. Over the past eight years, the region has drawn $3.7 billion in investments, launched more than 4,000 industrial enterprises, and surpassed 260 companies with foreign capital participation.

