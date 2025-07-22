ECB PREVIEW: Rates Unchanged As Tariff Deadline Approaches

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital

As the European Central Bank ECB prepares for its upcoming policy meeting on Thursday, expectations are low for any fresh policy action. Having led its global peers in the early stages of the rate-cutting cycle, the ECB now appears ready to pause, adopting a more cautious, data-dependent stance amid global uncertainty and fragile growth dynamics.

Early Mover, Now Steady Hand:

The ECB has shown confidence in front-running rate cuts compared to other major central banks like the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. That decisiveness appears to have paid off. Inflation in the eurozone, though fluctuating slightly in recent months, remains broadly stable around the 2% target. Meanwhile, the bloc has managed to bounce back from a string of disappointing growth prints last year, signalling that policy support has helped stabilize the region's recovery.

With the deposit rate currently at 2%, ECB policymakers have repeatedly signalled they are in a comfortable place. There is little urgency to deliver additional cuts unless a new shock materializes. As President Christine Lagarde has suggested in recent remarks, the central bank is in“wait and see” mode-a sentiment expected to dominate Thursday's meeting.

Tariff Risks Loom Large:

If there is one external risk that could prompt a policy rethink, it's the growing threat of a trade standoff between the U.S. and EU. As the August 1st deadline for a decision on new tariffs approaches, speculation is mounting that the U.S. may impose 30% levies on certain European goods-well above the 20% worst-case scenario previously modelled by the ECB.

While such a move is still not a given, it would be a significant escalation in trade tensions and could deliver a sizable hit to eurozone growth. In that scenario, further monetary easing might be back on the table. However, with the ECB meeting set before the tariff deadline and no substantial progress in negotiations yet, policymakers are unlikely to pre-emptively react. This points to a muted, possibly uneventful meeting, with no change in policy but a reiteration of the ECB's readiness to act if conditions deteriorate.

Inflation Watch and Communication Strategy:

Even with subdued expectations, markets will parse every word from Lagarde carefully. The ECB will likely reaffirm its dual commitment: supporting the recovery while remaining vigilant against inflationary risks. That balancing act is increasingly important, especially if tariffs start pushing up prices through supply chain disruptions and cost pass-through effects.

The message is likely to be measured-acknowledging risks without sounding alarmist. For markets, that may come across as a“boring” meeting, but in the current climate of uncertainty, predictability could be just what investors need.

EUR/USD Outlook: Seeking Direction

From a market perspective, the euro has struggled in recent days amid renewed U.S. dollar strength. However, technical indicators suggest a potential base is forming. Support appears to be building around key moving averages, and with the dollar showing signs of fatigue, this week's ECB meeting could mark a turning point for euro bulls-assuming the central bank sticks to its current supportive stance and no new surprises arise.

A sustained move above 1.18 in EUR/USD would confirm the bullish trend that has been in place since early 2025. Conversely, a drop below the 1.16 level would undermine the upward momentum and raise questions about market conviction. However, unless the ECB introduces new dovish elements, the bias remains for consolidation or mild upside, especially if global risk sentiment stabilizes.

EUR/USD daily chart:

Conclusion: A Pause with a Watchful Eye

This week's ECB meeting is unlikely to deliver fireworks. But in a macro environment clouded by trade threats and lingering inflation concerns, stability might be the central bank's most powerful message. Barring a major tariff shock, the ECB is poised to hold rates steady, reinforce its“wait and see” stance, and leave the door open for action-if and only if the data demands it.