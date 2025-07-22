Academy Of Math And Science Partners With 24 Apparel, LLC To Maximize Student Impact Through Sports
AMS South Mountain, a Title I public charter school serving students in grades K–8, is committed to providing high-quality education in a safe, inspiring environment. The addition of a strengthened athletics component, made possible through this partnership, aligns with the school's mission of developing well-rounded scholars.
As part of the agreement, 24 Apparel will outfit AMS South Mountain's sports teams with brand-new uniforms and essential gear. More importantly, the initiative will help ensure that students - regardless of socioeconomic background - have access to a safe and engaging space where they can learn teamwork, leadership, and discipline through structured athletic programming.
24 Apparel, LLC brings its expertise in athletic wear and commitment to community-driven impact to this partnership, signaling a strong investment in youth development through education and extracurricular excellence.
Looking Ahead
AMS South Mountain and 24 Apparel, LLC plan to build on this partnership over time, expanding opportunities for student-athletes and exploring additional areas for collaboration that promote wellness, school spirit, and student achievement. Together, the organizations envision a future where every student has the tools, confidence, and community support they need to thrive - both in the classroom and on the field.
About the Organizations
Academy of Math and Science – South Mountain:
AMS South Mountain is a Title I K–8 public charter school in Phoenix, Arizona, known for its strong academic curriculum and commitment to character development, and community partnerships. AMS South Mountain is part of the larger Academies of Math and Science network, which has served thousands of students across Arizona and Arkansas.
24 Apparel, LLC:
24 Apparel is a lifestyle and performance wear company dedicated to quality craftsmanship, community engagement, and athletic excellence. Through partnerships like this one, 24 Apparel empowers underserved schools and organizations to build a stronger foundation for youth development.
The Academies of Math and Science are currently accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year. To find out more, check out their website or contact their Enrollment team directly by phone at (602) 854-6625 or by email at ... .
For media inquiries and press credentials, please contact:
Caylee Migliorini
VP of Marketing
Academies of Math & Science | AMS Impact Group
3002 S Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
C: (623) 606-7278 O: (602) 661-7007 ext. 11061
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
