One Big Beautiful Bill Act to expand US deficit over next decade
(MENAFN) The recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act is projected to significantly expand the U.S. deficit over the next decade, adding an estimated $3.39 trillion from 2025 through 2034, according to a new analysis released Monday by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
This updated projection exceeds the CBO’s earlier estimate from late June, which placed the deficit increase at around $3.25 trillion just before the legislation was approved by Congress.
According to the CBO, the projected deficit surge stems from a drop in direct federal spending of approximately $1.1 trillion, combined with a much larger decline in government revenues totaling $4.5 trillion.
The sweeping legislation—reflecting key elements of President Donald Trump’s policy platform—includes broad tax cuts, increased military funding, and additional allocations for border security.
The measure has stirred intense debate across the political spectrum, drawing criticism from lawmakers and citizens across various income levels and party affiliations.
With its substantial long-term fiscal impact, the act has triggered concerns not only within the United States but also from international observers.
