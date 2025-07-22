Kajol Reveals If She Watches Her Own Movies
During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kajol was asked if she watches her own movies.
Speaking to IANS, the 'Maa' actress admitted that she does not watch her own movies.
"No, I don't, I am really bad. I don't watch films, period. I am more of a reader, so I watch films very rarely," Kajol said.
When asked which of her movies she would like to see again in the theatres, Kajol picked out some of her favourites, saying, "Well, DDLJ has been released, and I would like to see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back again in the cinemas."
Adding to the list, she went on to say, "And maybe Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha - I think that's one film that I would like to see on screen again. I think it would be fun to watch Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha again."
Work-wise, Kajol will next be seen in the highly anticipated drama, "Sarzameen," co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Shedding light on her role, Kajol said,“Sarzameen called for an emotional depth that really intrigued me as an actor. The role resonated with me on a very personal level. I was happy to see Ibrahim bring to life such a complex character and I am very excited for him. My character in Sarzmeen has so many layers - she is the emotional core of the story and Kayoze's vision has portrayed it on screen in a compelling way. I am looking forward to the release of the film.”
Additionally, Kajol has also joined forces with author Twinkle Khanna for a talk show, titled "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle".
The two ladies are expected to hold fiery and candid conversations with some of the biggest names in Bollywood.
