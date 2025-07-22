403
UNRWA: Gaza Hell On Earth As Hunger Spreads To Humanitarian Workers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 22 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday warned of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza describing the enclave as having become "Hell on Earth."
UNRWA reported that doctors, nurses, journalists and humanitarian workers including UNRWA staff are now themselves suffering from hunger and exhaustion to the point of fainting while carrying out their duties.
This came during a press briefing in Geneva where UNRWA's Director of Communications Juliette Touma echoed the alarm raised by UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.
"Seeking food has become deadly, as over 1.000 starving people have been reported killed since the end of May under the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)," said Touma, describing it as a "sadistic death trap where snipers open fire randomly on crowds as if they are given a license to kill."
Touma denounced the situation as a "massive hunt of people in total impunity" stressing what Lazzarini said that "humanitarian assistance is not the job of mercenaries."
She further revealed that UNRWA had received dozens of SOS messages in the past 48 to 72 hours from its staff across Gaza who are suffering from severe hunger and fatigue despite being the very people expected to provide care and assistance to others.
Touma also highlighted that the prices of basic goods in Gaza have skyrocketed with increases exceeding 4.000 percent in recent weeks rendering food unaffordable for many.
She reiterated UNRWA's call for "an agreement that leads to a lasting ceasefire and the sustained entry of humanitarian aid under UN supervision including by UNRWA."
Touma also warned of a "pattern of escalating restrictions" by the Israeli occupation authorities who have denied visa renewals for international staff. As a result, she said, "UNRWA currently has no international personnel present in the occupied Palestinian territory."
She reminded reporters that the Commissioner-General himself has been denied entry into Gaza since March 2024 and that his visa renewal was refused preventing him from visiting the West Bank including East Jerusalem since June 2024. (end)
