J & K LG Launches Portal For Terror Affected Families
Sinha said the portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre, will be centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families.
“Launched a dedicated web portal today for terror victim families in Jammu Kashmir. The initiative will streamline & expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT,” the LG said in a post on X.
“I am personally monito ring & overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT,” Sinha added.
On July 13, Sinha handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 terror victims in Baramulla.
Speaking on the occasion, he had said that the government was committed to providing jobs and justice to terror victim families. He also said that the days of family members of terrorists getting jobs were over.
