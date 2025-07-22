SIMO Launches Alliance Program To Accelerate Partner Success In The Enterprise Market

The new initiative offers resellers and technology partners structured support, incentives, and enablement tools to accelerate growth in enterprise connectivity.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMO , a global leader in virtual SIM and multi-carrier connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of the SIMO Alliance Program. The initiative is designed to equip resellers, distributors and technology partners with the resources they need to grow in the connected enterprise market.

"We're entering a new phase of growth at SIMO, and the SIMO Alliance Program reflects our dedication to making our partners successful," said Eric Plam, chief revenue officer at SIMO. "By offering a transparent, tiered structure and providing world-class support, we're enabling our partners to deliver differentiated connectivity solutions across industries and regions."

The SIMO Alliance Program represents a formal commitment by SIMO to strategic channel collaboration and development with a clear, tiered benefits structure for partners. The program is built to scale and evolve with partners as they grow their business with SIMO's global connectivity solutions.

Key benefits of the SIMO Alliance Program include:



Partner Growth: Tiered partner levels designed to support both emerging and established partners.

Expert Support: Sales and technical support, including access to training, demos, and expert resources.

Stronger Margins: Competitive margins and incentives such as data sales commissions and deal registration bonuses. Co-Marketing Opportunities: Joint campaigns, event participation, and go-to-market assets.

Powered by SIMO's patented virtual SIM technology, partners can deliver seamless multi-carrier connectivity in over 140 countries. This collaboration unlocks new opportunities for deploying smart devices, IoT solutions, FWA, failover, and mobile services without physical SIM cards or single-carrier lock-in.

Enrollment for the SIMO Alliance Program is now open. Interested partners can learn more and apply at channel-partners .

For more information about SIMO, visit

About SIMO

SIMO is a leading provider of connectivity solutions, dedicated to delivering seamless, reliable, and innovative internet services through proprietary virtual SIM (vSIM) technology. With a commitment to keeping people connected, SIMO's products are designed for small businesses, enterprises, and consumers worldwide.

